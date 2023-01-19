16 Valentine's Day Gift Ideas That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Valentine's Day will be here before you know it, so don't wait on getting the perfect gift for your significant other, bestie or anyone else you want to show some love to.

While there is pressure around the holiday to snag the perfect gift for your person, Valentine's Day gift shopping doesn't have to be so difficult— or expensive! There are some thoughtful and adorable gifts out there that anyone would adore, without breaking the bank. If you don't know where to start shopping for inexpensive Valentine's Day gifts that will still woo that someone special, look no further. From creative and artistic candles to silk robes and heart-printed accessories, our roundup of the best Valentine's Day gifts that only look expensive has got you covered.

Keep scrolling to check out some amazing gift ideas that you'll fall in love with!