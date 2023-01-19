16 Valentine's Day Gift Ideas That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Valentine's Day will be here before you know it, so don't wait on getting the perfect gift for your significant other, bestie or anyone else you want to show some love to.
While there is pressure around the holiday to snag the perfect gift for your person, Valentine's Day gift shopping doesn't have to be so difficult— or expensive! There are some thoughtful and adorable gifts out there that anyone would adore, without breaking the bank. If you don't know where to start shopping for inexpensive Valentine's Day gifts that will still woo that someone special, look no further. From creative and artistic candles to silk robes and heart-printed accessories, our roundup of the best Valentine's Day gifts that only look expensive has got you covered.
Keep scrolling to check out some amazing gift ideas that you'll fall in love with!
Corner Zip Wristlet In Signature Canvas With Heart Cherry Print
For your loved one who happens to be a fashionista, this wristlet with the cutest heart cherry print will make for the perfect gift for just $34 from Coach Outlet. It's such a stylish accessory with a loving twist.
Laneige Berries n Choco Kisses Set
Gift this Laneige lip mask set to your loved one for the softest lips ever. The set of two lip masks is available at Sephora for $26. It'll become a staple in their beauty routine!
Pave Heart Toggle Chain
Heart necklaces don't have to be cheesy— or too expensive! You can snag this trendy and cute heart necklace from Ten Wilde to show that special someone just how much you love them. They'll never want to take this stunning heart charm off.
Lip Desserts 5x Collector’s Set
This Lip Desserts lip balm set is a unique and fun gift for your loved one who is both a foodie and a beauty buff. The sweet-scented lip balms come in five delicious flavors, along with SPF 30, so your lips can stay hydrated and protected all winter long.
Collection Sample Pack
This edgy fragrance label makes some sultry scents that are perfect for Valentine's Day. The DedCool Collection Sample Pack comes with an array of aromatic fragrances that will help your loved one find their new favorite signature scent. Who wouldn't love a few brand new fragrances to play around with?
I Love You More Tea Kit
This tea kit is such a thoughtful and delicious gift for your loved one who always likes to have a cup of tea within reach. Not only are the flavors totally delectable, but the kit includes the cutest tea mug and heart-shaped infuser. It doesn't get more loving than that!
Bella Long Sleeve Top & Boxer Pajama Set
Gift your loved one a comfy and cozy pajama set with this long sleeve top and boxer set from Cosabella. It comes in so many cute colors that are all currently on sale!
Grace & Stella Bath Bomb Set (12 XL Bath Bombs)
These vegan, organic and hypoallergenic bath bombs are the perfect gift for anyone who likes to relax— and, who doesn't? The set of 12 comes with scents like lavender, red rose, apple, vanilla and more.
Truffle Palette
Upgrade your chocolate gifting game with this Truffle Palette from Seattle Chocolate. It comes with six delicious and beautifully packaged truffle flavors for your loved one to enjoy.
ACITHGL Bubble Candle
These bubble candles look so chic and luxe, but you can really snag the set of four for just $23. They'll look perfect in any space and add a bit of warmth to your loved one's home!
Doiy Florero Body Glass Vase - Clear
For the chic plant parent in your life, this body glass vase would make such a cute Valentine's Day gift. The vase would add an elegant touch to any room. Bonus points if you pair the gift with a beautiful bouquet!
Terrarium Candle
While candles might seem like a simple or overrated gift, this Terrarium Candle from Uncommon Goods is anything but! The creative spin on a beautifully scented candle makes it a fun and unique gift that your loved one would adore.
Yayoi Kusama: Give Me Love
For the art lover in your life, this Yayoi Kusama coffee table book would make such a thoughtful and vibrant Valentine's Day gift. The title is so on brand for the occasion, too, and will act as a constant reminder of how much you love them.
Rose Bear
Add an adorable touch to your traditional bouquet of flowers with this rose bear that you can snag from Amazon for just $22. It's a beautiful gift that comes in so many different color options. Since it's made of artificial flowers, it's a gift that will last forever.
Ekouaer Women's Lace-Trim Silk Robe
What better gift to give your loved one than a comfy and cute silk robe that they can lounge around in all day long? This silk robe from Amazon comes in so many chic colors, for just $25.
