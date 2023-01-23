Below Deck Midseason Trailer Teases Captain Lee's Return and a Shocking Cameo From Camille

Watch : Below Deck's Captain Lee Promises a "Wild Season"

Captain Lee Rosbach is back on the high seas.

E! News can exclusively reveal the Below Deck season 10 midseason trailer, and the first look teases Captain Lee's return after he was forced to leave the St. David to seek medical care for a nerve injury.

"I feel like I'm back where I belong," he says in the preview upon his return to St. Lucia. "It's like riding a bike but it's a big bike."

While relieving interim Captain Sandy Yawn of her duties, he asks, "How'd the kids behave?" to which she replies, "Good."

One crew member who was not-so-good this season was Stew Camille Lamb, whom Sandy fired on the Bravo series' Jan. 16 episode for slacking on the job. In a shocking twist, the trailer teases Camille's return as she's shown reuniting with her onboard lover Ben Willoughby.

"You look f--king great," Ben tells Camille before she stuns all of her former crew members by showing up to a group dinner on the island.