Below Deck Midseason Trailer Teases Captain Lee's Return and a Shocking Cameo From Camille

Captain Lee Rosbach is back on the high seas.
E! News can exclusively reveal the Below Deck season 10 midseason trailer, and the first look teases Captain Lee's return after he was forced to leave the St. David to seek medical care for a nerve injury.
"I feel like I'm back where I belong," he says in the preview upon his return to St. Lucia. "It's like riding a bike but it's a big bike."
While relieving interim Captain Sandy Yawn of her duties, he asks, "How'd the kids behave?" to which she replies, "Good."
One crew member who was not-so-good this season was Stew Camille Lamb, whom Sandy fired on the Bravo series' Jan. 16 episode for slacking on the job. In a shocking twist, the trailer teases Camille's return as she's shown reuniting with her onboard lover Ben Willoughby.
"You look f--king great," Ben tells Camille before she stuns all of her former crew members by showing up to a group dinner on the island.
Stew Alissa Humber, who got in a major fight with Camille in front of charter guests before her firing, appears the least happy to see her former co-worker.
But there's definitely more drama in store. Sandy and Chief Stew Fraser Olender get into a heated discussion about the ship's interior—so heated she tells him to "stop talking."
Later, it appears Sandy sits Fraser down for a serious talking to. "I know you feel nice and secure here," she says, "but when you create a cancer on the boat, the fish stinks from the head and right now you're that head."
Check out the trailer above to see a possible new chief stew arrive, the ongoing love triangle between Alissa, Ross McHarg and Katie Glaser and more hilariously wild guests to come this season.
Below Deck airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
