Aquarius Shopping Horoscope 2023: 11 Gifts as Dreamy, Creative & Unique as They Are

As consistent as our Aquarius friends can be, they're also consistently difficult to shop for. Daydreamers, outside-of-the-box thinkers, and deeply introspective, they tend to know themselves pretty well — which means they almost always know exactly what they need. Aquarians are also known for being intellectual and endlessly creative, so it almost feels like anything they can't acquire, they'll figure out how to craft it.
Come January and February, this puts us in the hot seat. What do we gift an Aquarius for their birthday? Can you package spontaneity? Can you mail appreciation for that thing they surprised you with from the pottery class you didn't even know they were taking?
In short: yes. Yes, we can. We can find gifts that are as in tune with the cosmos, as costume-party-ready, as practical-yet-also-ridiculous somehow as they are. In fact, I found 11 of them.
So if you're shopping for a water-bearing witch or wizard this time of year, here are 11 birthday gifts for an Aquarius that they'll love almost as much as they love you.
Candier Birthday Cake Candle
Colorful, fun, and right on the nose, Candier's Birthday Cake candle suits every Aquarius on your list.
Sterling Forever Moon, Star, & Tarot Card Layered Necklace
Charms inspired by classic tarot cards and the cosmos in general make this layered necklace an immediate go-to for our in-touch-with-the-universe air sign friends.
Hippie Crafter 2 Pack Sketch Books
Isn't it interesting how every Aquarius you meet is some kind of artist? A writer, a ceramicist, a painter? This set of groovy sketchbooks is just the thing they need for jotting down inspiration as it strikes.
Joanna Buchanan Aquarius Coasters
Joanna Buchanan's hand-beaded coasters add texture and sun sign pride to any Aquarius' coffee table.
Herbivore Amethyst Exfoliating Body Polish
Amethyst is the February birthstone, but even a January Aquarius will appreciate this crystal-infused body scrub. I happen to have it, and I love that it's gentle, smooths my skin, and has a refreshing scent.
Leveret Women's Two Piece Alien Cotton Pajamas
We love the Aquarians in our lives, especially when they effusively share their most out-there daydreams with us. Leveret's alien-printed pajamas set encourages them to embrace their weirder sides and shows just how much you value them.
Corkcicle Eola Bucket Cooler Bag
Does an Aquarius always want to go to a party? No. But when she does, she's sure to be the life of it. This backpack from Corkcicle helps her bring the beverages in style.
Xx by Bobby Berk for Yellowpop LED neon sign
Vibrant, artful, and versatile, this neon sign perfectly complements any Aquarius' space.
Vagabond House Glass Pitcher Pewter
If there's one thing an Aquarius would never do, it's be exactly like everyone else. So whether they're planning to serve several guests or are just using a pitcher because they feel like it, you know it has to be a unique one.
Hey Harper Aquarius Constellation Necklace
This twinkling pendant necklace from Hey Harper is inscribed with the Aquarius constellation.
Abe Wig
I'm not sure how this happened, but every Aquarius I've been fortunate enough to know is both keenly aware of a notable historical figure sharing their sign and a noted fan of costume parties. So this particular item is one of those "two birds" situations.
