Aquarius Shopping Horoscope 2023: 11 Gifts as Dreamy, Creative & Unique as They Are

As consistent as our Aquarius friends can be, they're also consistently difficult to shop for. Daydreamers, outside-of-the-box thinkers, and deeply introspective, they tend to know themselves pretty well — which means they almost always know exactly what they need. Aquarians are also known for being intellectual and endlessly creative, so it almost feels like anything they can't acquire, they'll figure out how to craft it.

Come January and February, this puts us in the hot seat. What do we gift an Aquarius for their birthday? Can you package spontaneity? Can you mail appreciation for that thing they surprised you with from the pottery class you didn't even know they were taking?

In short: yes. Yes, we can. We can find gifts that are as in tune with the cosmos, as costume-party-ready, as practical-yet-also-ridiculous somehow as they are. In fact, I found 11 of them.

So if you're shopping for a water-bearing witch or wizard this time of year, here are 11 birthday gifts for an Aquarius that they'll love almost as much as they love you.