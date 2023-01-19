Sorry, Sassenachs: Outlander Is Ending on Starz

Watch : "Outlander": Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin ANSWER Fan Q's!

This Outlander news will have you saying "Ach!"

Starz confirmed Jan. 19 that Outlander, which is set to premiere its seventh season in summer 2023, will end its run with an eighth and final season.

"What an incredible journey with an incredible fanbase," the network wrote on Twitter. "Outlander has officially been renewed for an eighth and final season."

Caitríona Balfe, who has played Claire Fraser (née Randall) since Outlander's debut in 2014, expressed a similar sentiment in a video on Twitter: "Thank you so much for being with us from day one."

And while we're devastated to learn this TV update, Sam Heughan, who plays Claire's other half Jamie Fraser, put it best in the announcement video when he said, "Every good story has to come to an end."

However, it's not all bad news, as Starz announced that the previously in-development Outlander prequel series, aptly titled Outlander: Blood of My Blood, is officially becoming a series.