Sorry, Sassenachs: Outlander Is Ending on Starz

The journey of time traveling nurse Claire and her Scottish love Jamie is coming to an end, as Starz has announced Outlander's final season.

This Outlander news will have you saying "Ach!"

Starz confirmed Jan. 19 that Outlander, which is set to premiere its seventh season in summer 2023, will end its run with an eighth and final season. 

"What an incredible journey with an incredible fanbase," the network wrote on Twitter. "Outlander has officially been renewed for an eighth and final season."

Caitríona Balfe, who has played Claire Fraser (née Randall) since Outlander's debut in 2014, expressed a similar sentiment in a video on Twitter: "Thank you so much for being with us from day one."

And while we're devastated to learn this TV update, Sam Heughan, who plays Claire's other half Jamie Fraser, put it best in the announcement video when he said, "Every good story has to come to an end."

However, it's not all bad news, as Starz announced that the previously in-development Outlander prequel series, aptly titled Outlander: Blood of My Blood, is officially becoming a series. 

The new series will follow the love story between Jamie's parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser. On what to expect from the Outlander prequel, showrunner Matthew B. Roberts teased, "It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain."

We can't say we're not excited by this return to the Highlands!

Starz
Ending: Outlander (Starz)

Claire and Jamie's love story will come to an end with an eighth and final season.

HBO Max
Canceled: Gossip Girl (HBO Max)

According to showrunner Joshua Safran, Gossip Girl will not have a third season on HBO Max. XOXO.

CBS
Renewed: SEAL Team (Paramount+)

Paramount+ has enlisted another season of SEAL Team.

Tyler Golden/Netflix
Renewed: Selling the OC (Netflix)

Netflix is sold on two more seasons of the docusoap series.

Lindsay Sarazin/Hulu
Renewed: Shoresy (Hulu)

Hulu has been so good to us! The streamer renewed Shoresy for a season two.

Noam Galai/Getty Images
Renewed: The Drew Barrymore Show (CBS Stations)

CBS Stations confirmed that The Drew Barrymore Show will have new episodes through 2024.

United Artists/Getty Images
Renewed: Chucky (SyFy)

Chucky will slay for another season!

Estevan Oriol/FX
Ending: Mayans M.C. (FX)

Mayans M.C. will have its final ride with season five.

Netflix
Ending: Mo (Netflix)

Mo's second season will be its last on Netflix.

Katrina Marcinowski/ HBO Max
Renewed: Minx (Starz)

After being canceled by HBO Max in December, Starz picked up the period comedy for a season two.

Michael Yarish /Paramount+
Renewed: Criminal Minds: Evolution (Paramount+)

Wheels up, because Criminal Minds: Evolution has been renewed for a season two.

Bertrand Calmeau/CBS
Renewed: Ghosts (CBS)

Our stay at Woodstone Mansion has been extended!

Freeform/Mike Taing
Renewed: grown-ish (Freeform)

black-ish spinoff grown-ish, starring Marcus Scribner, has been renewed for a sixth season on Freeform.

Warner Bros.
Renewed: The Jennifer Hudson Show (Fox)

Fox Television Stations renewed Jennifer Hudson's talk show for a second season Jan. 11.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Renewed: Sherri (Fox)

Fox Television Stations renewed Sherri Shepherd's talk show for two more seasons Jan. 11.

CW
Renewed: All American (The CW)

All American nabs a sixth season on The CW.

ABC/Matt Sayles
Renewed: Abbott Elementary (ABC)

School will continue to be in session, as Abbott Elementary has been renewed for a third season.

Netflix
Renewed: Too Hot to Handle (Netflix)

Netflix will continue to bring the heat, as Too Hot to Handle has been renewed for a fifth season.

Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC
Ending: Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

The Walking Dead spinoff series will be coming to an end with its eighth season.

Peacock
Renewed: Bumper in Berlin (Peacock)

Aca-scuse me! Bumper in Berlin is officially returning for a second season.

Netflix
Canceled: Inside Job (Netflix)

Despite previously greenlighting Inside Job for a season two, Netflix pulled the plug on the new season, according creator Shion Takeuchi. "I'm heartbroken to confirm that Netflix has decided to cancel season two of Inside Job," Shion wrote Jan. 8 on Twitter. "Over the years, these characters have become real people to me, and I am devastated not to be able to watch them grow up."

Netflix
Renewed: Wednesday (Netflix)

Can we get two snaps for Wednesday's renewal on Netflix? 

Bettina Strauss/CBS
Renewed: Fire Country (CBS)

You expect more of Fire Country on CBS.

George Burns/AMC
Canceled: 61st Street (AMC)

61st Street will no longer have a second season on AMC.

BBC America
Canceled: Invitation to a Bonfire (AMC)

The Tatiana Maslany-led series was canceled before it could even debut on AMC.

Alex Stead/Blue Ice Pictures/SYFY
Canceled: Astrid & Lilly Save the World (SYFY)

Looks like Astrid and Lilly's fight to save the world has come to an end.

Netflix
Canceled: 1899 (Netflix)

The ship has sailed on 1899's time on Netflix.

