Alec Baldwin Vows to Fight Involuntary Manslaughter Charge in Rust Shooting Case

Watch : Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence After Deadly On-Set Shooting

Alec Baldwin's lawyer is slamming new charges that are set to be filed against the actor.

More than one year after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of Rust, the New Mexico District Attorney's Office confirmed that Baldwin—along with armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed—will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

But according to Baldwin's attorney Luke Nikas, the charges represent "a terrible miscarriage of justice."

"This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins' tragic death," Nikas said in a statement to NBC News. "Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun—or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win."

Gutierrez-Reed's attorney, Jason Bowles, also responded to the development, stating that his client "did not commit involuntary manslaughter" and they intend "to bring the full truth to light and believe Hannah will be exonerated of wrongdoing by a jury."