Alec Baldwin Vows to Fight Involuntary Manslaughter Charge in Rust Shooting Case

Alec Baldwin's lawyer is slamming new charges that are set to be filed against the actor.
More than one year after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of Rust, the New Mexico District Attorney's Office confirmed that Baldwin—along with armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed—will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.
But according to Baldwin's attorney Luke Nikas, the charges represent "a terrible miscarriage of justice."
"This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins' tragic death," Nikas said in a statement to NBC News. "Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun—or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win."
Gutierrez-Reed's attorney, Jason Bowles, also responded to the development, stating that his client "did not commit involuntary manslaughter" and they intend "to bring the full truth to light and believe Hannah will be exonerated of wrongdoing by a jury."
Back in October 2021, a shooting occurred on the set of Rust after a loaded prop gun held by Baldwin was discharged, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
In an interview with ABC News in December 2021, Baldwin denied being responsible for the shooting, telling George Stephanopoulos he had no idea how a live round got on the set of Rust.
"Someone put a live bullet in a gun," he alleged. "A bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property."
The actor added, "I don't know what happened on that set. I don't know how that bullet arrived in that gun."
Since the shooting, Hutchins' husband Matthew Hutchins reached a settlement in his wrongful death case against the film's producers and Baldwin.
"I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin)," Matthew said in an October 2022 statement to E! News. "All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna's final work."
But on Jan. 19, Matt's attorney released a statement to Law Crime Network saying the Hutchins family supports the new charges.
"It is a comfort to the family that, in New Mexico, no one is above the law," the statement read. "We support the charges, will fully cooperate with this prosecution, and fervently hope the justice system works to protect the public and hold accountable those who break the law."