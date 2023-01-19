Gossip Girl Reboot Not Returning for Season 3 at HBO Max, Says Showrunner

Dear Upper East Siders, it sounds like Gossip Girl will not be re-enrolling for a third year at HBO Max—that is, according to showrunner Joshua Safran.
"So here's the goss: it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce GOSSIP GIRL will not be continuing on HBO Max," he announced on Twitter Jan. 19. "The EPs and I will forever be grateful to: the network and studio for their faith and support; the writers for their devious brains and dexterous talent; the superstar cast for being the greatest of collaborators and friends; and the crew for their hard work, dedication, and love for the project."
Safran added: "This was honestly the greatest set I ever worked on, top to bottom."
The Gossip Girl reboot starred Jordan Alexander, Whitney Peak, Tavi Gevinson, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Adam Chanler-Berat, Zión Moreno and Savannah Lee Smith as the students and teachers at the series' elite Manhattan private school.
The 2021 iteration was a slight expansion upon Blake Lively and Leighton Meester's original CW hit drama that ran for six seasons from 2007 to 2012.
The reboot is currently airing its second season and Safran is hopeful it won't be the last. "We are currently looking for another home, but in this climate, that might prove an uphill battle," he attempted to reassure fans. "So if this is the end, at least we went out on the highest of highs."
"Thank you for watching, and I hope you'll tune into the finale next Thursday to see how it all comes together," Safran continued. "Xoxo."
See how everything ends when Gossip Girl airs its now-series finale Jan. 26 on HBO Max.
