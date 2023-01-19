Gossip Girl Reboot Not Returning for Season 3 at HBO Max, Says Showrunner

Watch : Would Leighton Meester Do a Guest Spot on "Gossip Girl" Reboot?

Dear Upper East Siders, it sounds like Gossip Girl will not be re-enrolling for a third year at HBO Max—that is, according to showrunner Joshua Safran.

"So here's the goss: it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce GOSSIP GIRL will not be continuing on HBO Max," he announced on Twitter Jan. 19. "The EPs and I will forever be grateful to: the network and studio for their faith and support; the writers for their devious brains and dexterous talent; the superstar cast for being the greatest of collaborators and friends; and the crew for their hard work, dedication, and love for the project."

Safran added: "This was honestly the greatest set I ever worked on, top to bottom."

The Gossip Girl reboot starred Jordan Alexander, Whitney Peak, Tavi Gevinson, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Adam Chanler-Berat, Zión Moreno and Savannah Lee Smith as the students and teachers at the series' elite Manhattan private school.