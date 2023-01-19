Tatyana Ali Makes Her Fresh Prince Return in Bel-Air Season 2 Trailer

Watch : "Bel-Air" Stars Compare New Show to the Original Series

A familiar face is headed back to Bel-Air.

Original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Tatyana Ali—who starred as Ashley Banks in the beloved '90s sitcom—is joining the season two cast of Peacock's Bel-Air. And based on the show's new trailer, her character will act as a mentor figure for none other than Ashely herself, played in the series by Akira Akbar.

As Tatyana's character encourages Ashley in the sneak peek, "Never ever let anyone try to change you."

That sentiment also applies to leading man Will (Jabari Banks), as season two picks up with him living on his own in South Los Angeles and earning money from streetball games, much to Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes) and Aunt Vivian's (Cassandra Freeman) displeasure.

"The house just isn't the same when..." Aunt Viv starts, to which Uncle Phil finishes, "Will's not home."

Time away from the Banks family has its perks for Will—including being scouted to play professional basketball—but also has its negatives. As Geoffrey (Jimmy Akingbola) worryingly says of Will in the trailer, "He's reverting back to his old ways."