Tatyana Ali Makes Her Fresh Prince Return in Bel-Air Season 2 Trailer

A familiar face is headed back to Bel-Air.
Original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Tatyana Ali—who starred as Ashley Banks in the beloved '90s sitcom—is joining the season two cast of Peacock's Bel-Air. And based on the show's new trailer, her character will act as a mentor figure for none other than Ashely herself, played in the series by Akira Akbar.
As Tatyana's character encourages Ashley in the sneak peek, "Never ever let anyone try to change you."
That sentiment also applies to leading man Will (Jabari Banks), as season two picks up with him living on his own in South Los Angeles and earning money from streetball games, much to Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes) and Aunt Vivian's (Cassandra Freeman) displeasure.
"The house just isn't the same when..." Aunt Viv starts, to which Uncle Phil finishes, "Will's not home."
Time away from the Banks family has its perks for Will—including being scouted to play professional basketball—but also has its negatives. As Geoffrey (Jimmy Akingbola) worryingly says of Will in the trailer, "He's reverting back to his old ways."
Could Will get into another fight that sends him packing for a brand-new city? Fans will have to tune in to find out.
The rest of the Banks kids also have their fair share of season two struggles ahead. Hilary's (Coco Jones) journey to become a boss in the influencer world is met by some road bumps from her partner Ivy (Karrueche Tran), which she will have to deal with on top of maintaining her relationship with Jazz (Jordan L. Jones).
Meanwhile, Carlton (Olly Sholotan) attempts to find his place in the world, as he states in the trailer, "I have anxiety trying to fit into this goddamn Bel-Air bubble."
The series—produced by Universal Television—comes from showrunner, writer and executive producer Carla Banks Waddles. Will Smith serves as an executive producer on the series with Morgan Cooper, Anthony Sparks, Malcolm Spellman, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Benny Medina, Quincy Jones, Andy and Susan Borowitz, TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson.
From fights and new romances, to family drama and more, see what else is to come in the full trailer above. Scroll below to check out new season two pics.
Season two of Bel-Air premieres Feb. 23 on Peacock, with new episodes premiering on Thursdays. Catch up on season one, which is available to stream now.
