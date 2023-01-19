BTS' Jimin Is Lighting the Fashion World Up Like Dynamite With New Dior Deal

Watch : BTS Announces HIATUS Until 2025 for Military Service

BTS' Jimin kicked off 2023 on a high note.

The K-Pop singer, whose real name is Park Ji-min, scored a major fashion gig as Dior's new global brand ambassador. "So thrilled to start a journey with @Dior!" he shared in Jan. 17 Instagram post, alongside several photos of himself modeling looks from the label's 2023 collection.

The French house also shared the dynamite news and why the BTS band member was perfect for the role.

"This special bond seals, more than ever, his friendship with the house and Kim Jones [the Artistic Director for Dior Men]," a statement read from a press release. "The South Korean artist now embodies the spirit and singularity of Dior style."

This isn't the first time Kim and Jimin will have worked together either. Back in 2019, the designer created onstage looks for the 27-year-old and the six other members of the boy band, including Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, V and Jungkook, for their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour.