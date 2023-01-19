BTS' Jimin Is Lighting the Fashion World Up Like Dynamite With New Dior Deal

BTS' Jimin kicked off 2023 on a high note.
The K-Pop singer, whose real name is Park Ji-min, scored a major fashion gig as Dior's new global brand ambassador. "So thrilled to start a journey with @Dior!" he shared in Jan. 17 Instagram post, alongside several photos of himself modeling looks from the label's 2023 collection.
The French house also shared the dynamite news and why the BTS band member was perfect for the role.
"This special bond seals, more than ever, his friendship with the house and Kim Jones [the Artistic Director for Dior Men]," a statement read from a press release. "The South Korean artist now embodies the spirit and singularity of Dior style."
This isn't the first time Kim and Jimin will have worked together either. Back in 2019, the designer created onstage looks for the 27-year-old and the six other members of the boy band, including Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, V and Jungkook, for their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour.
Jimin's new deal comes less than a week after he released the track "Vibe" with Taeyang of Big Bang.
And as of late, Jimin and his BTS bandmates have started pursuing solo careers.
"We're each going to take some time to have fun and experience lots of things," Jungkook said in a YouTube video last June. "We promise we will return someday, even more mature than we are now."
Jimin said the group members were embarking on this new chapter to explore their individual journeys.
"I think now we're starting to think about what kind of artists we each want to be remembered by our fans," he added. "I think that's why we're going through a rough patch right now, we're trying to find our identity and that's an exhausting and long process."
Back in October, they shared another major update with their fans, revealing they'd be taking a hiatus until 2025 to fulfill military duties. According to Forbes, all able-bodied men in South Korea between the ages of 18 and 35 must serve in the military for at least 18 months.
"Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October," Big Hit Music said in a Twitter statement last October. "He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans."
Last month, Jin shared a selfie of his newly shaved head before beginning his military service, which he's expected to serve through June 2024.
"Cuter than expected." he shared on Dec. 11. "It's curtain call time."