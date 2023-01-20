Experts Weigh in on TikTok's Latest Hack: Using a Kitchen Strainer to Diffuse Hair

Watch : Kardashians & Jenner Try UNCONVENTIONAL Beauty Trends

TikTok's latest trend will give you some food for thought.

In recent days, beauty devotees have been blow-drying their hair with fine-mesh strainers to achieve voluminous results. The viral hack is meant to mimic diffusers, a styling tool that attaches to a blow-dryer's nozzle that's designed to maintain your hair's natural wave pattern and control frizz.

And while the strainer method isn't technically new, as bloggers tried their hand at it in 2017, it picked up steam after TikToker @foxcraftcustom showcased her transformation in a Jan. 17 video that has amassed more than 17 million views.

But before you follow the trend, we called in the experts to ask whether or not they're hair for it.

"My advice would be to let a pasta strainer be a pasta strainer," Rizos Curls founder Julissa Prado exclusively told E! News. "While it's incredibly creative to repurpose items in our home for other uses, something designed to strain pasta may not give all hair textures the most ideal outcome."