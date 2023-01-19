Pro Soccer Player Anton Walkes Dead at 25

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The Major League Soccer community has lost a star.

Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes died on Jan. 19, his team confirmed. He was 25 years old.

"We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning," the club wrote on Instagram. "May he rest in peace."

According to TMZ, Walkes died after a boat accident in Florida on Jan. 18. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told the outlet the athlete was found unconscious and received CPR from the Miami Fire Rescue department after two boats crashed near Miami Marine Stadium. Per TMZ, Walkes had been operating one of the boats at the time of the accident, which is reportedly under investigation.

Following the incident, Walkes was reportedly rushed to the hospital, where he later passed away.

A public information officer for the Miami Fire Rescue department confirmed to E! News that "they responded to an incident in the water and transported someone to the hospital." However, the department did not share any further details or name the individual.