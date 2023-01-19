The Afterparty Season 2 Gives First Look at New Murder Mystery

Watch : "The Afterparty" Stars Spill Behind-the-Scenes SECRETS

There's a killer among them.

While their first murder mystery may have been solved, Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao are ready for another case that's too close to home in The Afterparty.

Apple TV+ shared a first look at season two of the Chris Miller and Phil Lord comedy series at the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association press tour on Jan. 18—and instead of a high school reunion, this time around it's a wedding party that gets crashed.

"In season two, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect," according to the show's logline. "Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers, and business partners, and hearing each suspect's retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style."

The original trio will be joined by Vivian Wu, Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, John Cho and Ken Jeong for their second outing.