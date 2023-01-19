Here's How Dolly Parton Is Spending Her 77th Birthday

Watch : Will Dolly Parton Return to SNL? She Says...

We will always love the queen of country—especially on her birthday!

Dolly Parton celebrates her 77th birthday today, Jan. 19, and the music legend exclusively revealed to E! News how she's spending her big day.

"I'm actually in the studio recording a rock 'n' roll album, so I'm actually working on my birthday," Parton shared. "I'm sure I'll have time for some sort of a little birthday cake or something."

Even though the "Jolene" singer is working 9 to 5 on new music, she still might get to spend her b-day with some equally iconic stars as her forthcoming album Rock Star features duets with music legends like Elton John, Paul McCartney, Pink, Ringo Starr, Mick Fleetwood and more.

She added that she's "hoping Cher's gonna be on it with Annie Lennox singing with me on one of the songs."

And Parton has no plans to slow down any time soon, as she also revealed plans to possibly return to Saturday Night Live after first hosting in 1989.