Austin Butler, Ana de Armas and More Score 2023 BAFTA Nominations: See the Complete List

Get ready to roll out the red carpet because it's almost time for the BAFTAs.

Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh announced the nominees for the 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards in London on Jan. 19. All Quiet on the Western Front leads the pack with 14 nods, tying the 2000 movie Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon for most nominations for a film not in the English language in BAFTA's history.

The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once follow closely behind with 10 apiece. Elvis, meanwhile, picked up nine nominations and Tár earned five.

There are also several first-time nominees, including Blonde's Ana De Armas, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Angela Bassett, Elvis' Austin Butler, The Banshees of Inisherin's Colin Farrell, The Whale's Brendan Fraser, Aftersun's Paul Mescal and Everything Everywhere All At Once's Ke Huy Quan.

Richard E. Grant will host the 2023 BAFTAs from Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 19.