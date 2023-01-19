Austin Butler, Ana de Armas and More Score 2023 BAFTA Nominations: See the Complete List

Get ready to roll out the red carpet because it's almost time for the BAFTAs.
Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh announced the nominees for the 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards in London on Jan. 19. All Quiet on the Western Front leads the pack with 14 nods, tying the 2000 movie Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon for most nominations for a film not in the English language in BAFTA's history.
The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once follow closely behind with 10 apiece. Elvis, meanwhile, picked up nine nominations and Tár earned five.
There are also several first-time nominees, including Blonde's Ana De Armas, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Angela Bassett, Elvis' Austin Butler, The Banshees of Inisherin's Colin Farrell, The Whale's Brendan Fraser, Aftersun's Paul Mescal and Everything Everywhere All At Once's Ke Huy Quan.
Richard E. Grant will host the 2023 BAFTAs from Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 19.
But for now, take a look at this year's nominees.
Best Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
TÁR
Outstanding British Film
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian and Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
Leading Actress
Cate Blanchett, TÁR
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Leading Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward, Empire of Light
Director
Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Todd Field, TÁR
Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Aftersun, Charlotte Wells (Writer/Director)
Blue Jean, Georgia Oakley (Writer/Director), Hélène Sifre (Producer)
Electric Malady, Marie Lidén (Director)
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Katy Brand (Writer)
Rebellion, Maia Kenworthy (Director)
Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell
Living, Kazuo Ishiguro
The Quiet Girl, Colm Bairéad
She Said, Rebecca Lenkiewicz
The Whale, Samuel D. Hunter
Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans, Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg
TÁR, Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund
Documentary
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
Film Not in the English Language
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision to Leave
The Quiet Girl
Costume Design
All Quiet on the Western Front, Lisy Christl
Amsterdam, J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky
Babylon, Mary Zophres
Elvis, Catherine Martin
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris, Jenny Beavan
Makeup & Hair
All Quiet on the Western Front, Heike Merker
The Batman, Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Zoe Tahir
Elvis, Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston and Shane Thomas
Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical, Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower and Sharon Martin
The Whale, Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin and Adrien Morot
Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann
Babylon, Justin Hurwitz
The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Son Lux
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Alexandre Desplat
Editing
All Quiet on the Western Front, Sven Budelmann
The Banshees of Inisherin, Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
Elvis, Jonathan Redmond and Matt Villa
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Paul Rogers
Top Gun: Maverick, Eddie Hamilton
Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front, James Friend
The Batman, Greig Fraser
Elvis, Mandy Walker
Empire of Light, Roger Deakins
Top Gun: Maverick, Claudio Miranda
Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front, Christian M. Goldbreck and Ernestine Hipper
Babylon, Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino
The Batman, James Chinlund and Lee Sandales
Elvis, Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy and Bev Dunn
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Curt Enderle and Guy Davis
Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front, Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil and Markus Stemler
Avatar: The Way of Water, Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers and Gwendoyln Yates Whittle
Elvis, Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson and Wayne Pashley
TÁR, Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single and Roland Winke
Top Gun: Maverick, Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor and Mark Weingarten
Special Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front, Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzoid
Avatar: The Way of Water, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon
The Batman, Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck and Zak Stoltz
Top Gun: Maverick, Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope
Animated Film
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
British Short Animation
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Middle Watch
Your Mountain Is Waiting
British Short Film
The Ballad of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
An Irish Goodbye
Casting
Aftersun, Lucy Pardee
All Quiet on the Western Front, Simone Bär
Elvis, Nikki Barrett and Denise Chamian
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Sarah Halley Finn
Triangle of Sadness, Pauline Hansson
EE Rising Star Award
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim
Aimee Lou Wood
Emma Mackey
Daryl McCormack