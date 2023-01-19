Austin Butler, Ana de Armas and More Score 2023 BAFTA Nominations: See the Complete List

Award show season is in full swing, and the nominations for the 2023 BAFTAs were announced on Jan. 19. See the first-time nominees, including Austin Butler, Angela Bassett, Brendan Fraser and more.

Get ready to roll out the red carpet because it's almost time for the BAFTAs.

Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh announced the nominees for the 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards in London on Jan. 19. All Quiet on the Western Front leads the pack with 14 nods, tying the 2000 movie Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon for most nominations for a film not in the English language in BAFTA's history.

The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once follow closely behind with 10 apiece. Elvis, meanwhile, picked up nine nominations and Tár earned five. 

There are also several first-time nominees, including Blonde's Ana De Armas, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Angela Bassett, Elvis' Austin Butler, The Banshees of Inisherin's Colin Farrell, The Whale's Brendan Fraser, Aftersun's Paul Mescal and Everything Everywhere All At Once's Ke Huy Quan.

Richard E. Grant will host the 2023 BAFTAs from Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 19.

But for now, take a look at this year's nominees.

Best Film

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
TÁR

Outstanding British Film

Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian and Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder

Leading Actress

Cate Blanchett, TÁR
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Leading Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living

Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Carey Mulligan, She Said 

Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward, Empire of Light 

Director

Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Todd Field, TÁR
Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Aftersun, Charlotte Wells (Writer/Director)
Blue Jean, Georgia Oakley (Writer/Director), Hélène Sifre (Producer)
Electric Malady, Marie Lidén (Director)
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Katy Brand (Writer)
Rebellion, Maia Kenworthy (Director)

Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell
Living, Kazuo Ishiguro
The Quiet Girl, Colm Bairéad
She Said, Rebecca Lenkiewicz
The Whale, Samuel D. Hunter

Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans, Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg
TÁR, Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund

Documentary

All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny 

Film Not in the English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision to Leave
The Quiet Girl

Costume Design

All Quiet on the Western Front, Lisy Christl
Amsterdam, J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky
Babylon, Mary Zophres
Elvis, Catherine Martin
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris, Jenny Beavan

Makeup & Hair

All Quiet on the Western Front, Heike Merker
The Batman, Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Zoe Tahir
Elvis, Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston and Shane Thomas
Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical, Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower and Sharon Martin
The Whale, Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin and Adrien Morot 

Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann
Babylon, Justin Hurwitz
The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Son Lux
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Alexandre Desplat

Editing

All Quiet on the Western Front, Sven Budelmann
The Banshees of Inisherin, Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
Elvis, Jonathan Redmond and Matt Villa
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Paul Rogers
Top Gun: Maverick, Eddie Hamilton 

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front, James Friend
The Batman, Greig Fraser
Elvis, Mandy Walker
Empire of Light, Roger Deakins
Top Gun: Maverick, Claudio Miranda

Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front, Christian M. Goldbreck and Ernestine Hipper
Babylon, Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino
The Batman, James Chinlund and Lee Sandales
Elvis, Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy and Bev Dunn
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Curt Enderle and Guy Davis

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front, Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil and Markus Stemler
Avatar: The Way of Water, Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers and Gwendoyln Yates Whittle
Elvis, Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson and Wayne Pashley
TÁR, Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single and Roland Winke 
Top Gun: Maverick, Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor and Mark Weingarten 

Special Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front, Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzoid
Avatar: The Way of Water, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon
The Batman, Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck and Zak Stoltz
Top Gun: Maverick, Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope

Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

British Short Animation

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Middle Watch
Your Mountain Is Waiting

British Short Film

The Ballad of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
An Irish Goodbye

Casting

Aftersun, Lucy Pardee
All Quiet on the Western Front, Simone Bär
Elvis, Nikki Barrett and Denise Chamian
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Sarah Halley Finn
Triangle of Sadness, Pauline Hansson

EE Rising Star Award

Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim
Aimee Lou Wood
Emma Mackey
Daryl McCormack

