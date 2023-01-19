Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Save 50% on Tarte, Elemis, Peter Thomas Roth, and More

Give your skin the care it deserves and stick to your budget with these can't-miss Ulta deals from Peter Thomas Roth, Elemis, and Tarte.

By Marenah Dobin Jan 19, 2023 2:41 PMTags
E! Insider Shop, Ulta Love Your Skin SaleGetty Images

If one of your 2023 goals is to take better care of your skin, this is the perfect time to switch up your beauty routine and actually stick to it with some great products from Ulta. Ulta's Love Your Skin Sale is here, which means you can save 50% on highly effective, top-selling skincare products. Every day of the sale has different deals for you to shop.

You can get amazing products for 50% off, but there's just one problem: these deals only last for 24 hours. If you see a product you've been dying to try or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, this is the best time to shop.

Today, you can get major deals on products from Tarte, Elemis, Peter Thomas Roth, and more. Check out the products that are on sale below... before they sell out! Oh, and Platinum/Diamond members get free shipping when they shop the sale items (no minimum order value needed).

Today's Skincare Steals

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

This 3-in-1 cleanser removes makeup, deeply cleanses the skin, and provides nourishment. It's a number one bestseller that leaves your skin feeling supremely soft. This product has 2,300+ 5-star Ulta reviews. This product is 50% off today along with the fragrance-free version and the rose-scented version.

"I love this product! Have gone thru a few jars and don't want to be without it. It takes everything off! Leaves your skin feeling great even after a second cleanse. I like the scent it's different and makes me feel like I am at a spa. Would like a bigger jar offered in the future," an Ulta shopper shared.

Another said, "I've been using this product for a couple of years now! My skin has never been this clear and beautiful! :) This balm is easy to use, and even removes the most stubborn of makeup gently."

$66
$33
Original
$66
$33
Unscented
$66
$33
Rose

Tarte Multipurpose Vegan Maracuja Oil

This multipurpose oil can be used on your hair, skin, and nails to hydrate, nourish, and brighten, according to the brand. This is also great to treat dark spots.

A fan of the oil reviewed, "I've been looking gut a deep nourishing, winter moisturizer. This oil is, by far, the best I've ever used. At first, I thought it's going to 'feel greasy'. Once I applied it, within a few minutes it was partially absorbed. What I noticed most is my skin is ultra moisturized, even-toned, redness drastically reduced, tightened and brightened."

Another shopper said, "Huge difference in skin after just a couple days of use... The past couple weeks I've been struggling with dry skin on my face from winter along with the acne treatments I use so I was amazed that just one night of using the oil it has completely brought my skin back to life feeling hydrated and smooth. I was worried that it might make my skin break out more but it has actually done the opposite and helped clear my acne and smoothing out acne scars after just a few days of use. Definitely would recommend this for any skin type, it absorbs quickly and does not feel greasy."

$48
$24
Ulta

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Liquid Gel Cloud Serum

This serum plumps the appearance of skin and hydrates while reducing the appearance of fine lines, according to the brand. In a 4-week study conducted by Peter Thomas Roth, 96% of participants said their skin felt more hydrated, looked youthful, and smoothed out fine lines.

"I have been using his serum for two years. It is the best Hyaluronic gel on the market. I have found the results to be amazing. Can't live without it," a shopper said.

Another reviewed, "I use this before bed and it is great! I have used it for about 6 months and wouldn't use anything else."

$68
$34
Ulta

