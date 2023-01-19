Alec Baldwin Will Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in Rust Shooting

Watch : Rust Filming to Resume, Wrongful Death Lawsuit Settled

Alec Baldwin, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director David Halls have been charged in the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of Rust, the New Mexico District Attorney's Office has confirmed.

More than one year after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the film's New Mexico set, the state's district attorney, Mary Carmack-Altwies, and Rust Special Prosecutor, Andrea Reeb, have announced in a statement obtained by NBC News that Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Hutchins.

The October 2021 shooting occurred after a loaded prop gun held by Baldwin discharged, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Souza, who was shot in the shoulder, was treated and was later released. No charges will be filed specific to the non-fatal shooting of the director.

"After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the Rust film crew," Carmack-Altwies said in a Jan. 19 statement. "On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice."