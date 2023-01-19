Why Guitarist Joe Trohman Is Taking a Break From Fall Out Boy

Watch : 2023 Music Events We're Looking Forward to the Most

Fall Out Boy's Joe Trohman is putting down his guitar for the time being.

The musician, 38, announced on Jan. 18 that he's temporarily stepping back from the band to prioritize his mental health.

"Neil Young once howled that it's better to burn out than to fade away," he wrote in "a note from Joe" to fans on Instagram. "But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful. Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years. So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell."

Trohman noted the decision wasn't an easy one to make, especially ahead of the release of Fall Out Boy's new album So Much (For) Stardust which drops in March.

"It pains me to make this decision," he continued, "especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I'm most proud of)."