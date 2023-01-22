Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Shawn Mendes, Bella Hadid and Dove Cameron debuted new 'dos, while Kim Kardashian showed off a surprising look after losing a bet to her daughter, North West.

Hair today, gone tomorrow.

Shawn Mendes said goodbye to his signature wavy locks in favor of a buzzcut, a look that had his fans in, uh, Stitches. But he wasn't the only star to show off a surprising hair transformation this week, as Idina Menzel said "let it go" to her hairstylist and debuted a chic bob and Dove Cameron showed off a fiery hair color. Plus, Bella Hadid entered her Marilyn Monroe era with platinum blonde locks and Kyle Richards lightened things up with fresh highlights.

Finally, Kim Kardashian shocked TikTok when she tested out the latest viral makeup trend after losing a bet to her daughter, North West, and Robert Downey Jr. was unrecognizable on the set of his latest project.

Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Bella Hadid

A blonde bombshell indeed.

The supermodel unveiled a dramatic hair transformation on Instagram Jan. 17, debuting her platinum look with chin-length strands and tight tousled curls. With her bleached locks and old-Hollywood hairstyle, Bella bared a striking resemblance to Marilyn Monroe

Bella didn't share any details about her new look, though she did tag hairstylist Sam McKnight in her caption. 

According to Sam's Instagram, Bella donned the 'do for Chaos' 69 Poster Book.

Shawn Mendes

We can't write one sentence that's not about Shawn's new look.

The "Señorita" singer stepped out with a fresh buzzcut in Los Angeles on Jan. 7 after rocking his signature short, wavy hairstyle for years.

In addition to his shaved head, the pop star sported a gray sweater over a white T-shirt and navy pants, paired with Calvin Klein boxers, white sox, black Birkenstock clogs and a dark gray scarf.

Dove Cameron

Fans are eating up the "Breakfast" singer's new hue.

Dove soft-launched her bright red hair in an Instagram post celebrating her 27th birthday Jan. 16. "Hello strangers," the Descendants star captioned the series. "It's my birthday."

This isn't the first time the Disney Channel star has opted for a bold change. Dove, who was known for rocking her natural blonde hair color, took the plunge by going brunette in November 2021.

"I genuinely felt like dyeing my hair was a total identity shift for me," she told E! News at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. "I have so much genuine, emotional pain attached to being a blonde. When I dyed my hair, it was a reclamation of deciding who I was versus who I felt I always had to be."

Idina Menzel

The chop never bothered her anyway.

Idina showed off her chic new bob in a video posted to Instagram Jan. 18. "So this happened today," the Wicked alum captioned the clip, which featured her hairstylist fluffing her chin-length strands.

One follower who couldn't let go of Idina's new look? Her Frozen co-star Kristen Bell, who commented, "SO CUTE, SISTER!!!"

Robert Downey Jr.

The Iron Man star's new look will definitely shock you 3,000.

RDJ was photographed on the set of his new series The Sympathizer in Los Angeles on Jan. 11, but the actor was nearly unrecognizable as he wore a red, curly wig that showed his character's receding hairline and sported a pair of bleached eyebrows.

Back in October, Robert posted a video in which his kids Exton, 10, and Avri, 8—whom he shares with his wife Susan—shaved his head for the upcoming series, which is based on Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning book.

"The things we do for our work… and our kids," he captioned the clip. "#Sympathizer set ready." 

Kyle Richards

This Real Housewife is ready for her close-up.

Kyle debuted fresh highlights in a Jan. 17 Instagram post, writing, "Loving this lighter color." Known for her dark tresses, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star showed off caramel pieces.  

Dimitris Giannetos was the hairstylist responsible for Kyle's new honey hue, which he called "sun kissed" on his Instagram.

Kim Kardashian

Be careful when you make a bet with your kid. 

The Kardashians star found herself doing a viral makeup tutorial on Jan. 17, revealing her 9-year-old daughter North West was behind the surprising video. As Kim tweeted, "The bribes and bet losing I have going on with North is unreal!" 

In the TikTok, Kim lip-syncs to Millie B's "M to the B" as she applies a heavy layer of makeup, including foundation, bright concealer and blush, with dark eyebrows. The SKKN founder finished her look with a nude lip and a fake eyelashes, posing for the camera while chewing gum.

When one fan re-shared the video and wrote, "This is the last thing I thought Kim Kardashian would do on tiktok," the reality star replied, "Me too!"

