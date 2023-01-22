Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Shawn Mendes Debuts Buzzed Hair Transformation

Hair today, gone tomorrow.

Shawn Mendes said goodbye to his signature wavy locks in favor of a buzzcut, a look that had his fans in, uh, Stitches. But he wasn't the only star to show off a surprising hair transformation this week, as Idina Menzel said "let it go" to her hairstylist and debuted a chic bob and Dove Cameron showed off a fiery hair color. Plus, Bella Hadid entered her Marilyn Monroe era with platinum blonde locks and Kyle Richards lightened things up with fresh highlights.

Finally, Kim Kardashian shocked TikTok when she tested out the latest viral makeup trend after losing a bet to her daughter, North West, and Robert Downey Jr. was unrecognizable on the set of his latest project.