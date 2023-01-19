Actor Julian Sands Missing for Nearly a Week After Going for Hike on California’s Mt. Baldy

Watch : Days of Our Lives Star Found Safe After Going Missing

British star Julian Sands has not been seen in days after embarking on a hike on Southern California's Mt. Baldy.

The actor, 65, was reported as missing on Jan. 13, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Mara Rodriguez, confirmed to NBC News. Though search efforts began shortly thereafter, crews were forced to pause temporarily due to the severe weather conditions in the area.

Rodriguez told NBC News that rescue crews will continue to scan the area using aerial methods when the weather allow them to do so and will schedule another ground search when permitted.

A public service advisory issued on Jan. 18 warned hikers of the area's conditions, noting that "due to the high winds, the snow has turned to ice making hiking extremely dangerous," and that search and rescue efforts are "often hampered by poor weather along with dangerous avalanche conditions."

"The recent storms that brought the snow and ice conditions are not favorable for hikers," the advisory read. "Even those that feel they have a high level of experience."