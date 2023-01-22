Go Inside Elvis' Graceland Home Ahead of Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial

The decision to allow the public to visit Graceland stemmed from the high estate and inheritance taxes Elvis' family were facing after his death, with Priscilla ultimately making the decision not to sell the property.

"I realized as it was going on that there really wasn't any money that could support Graceland or any of the people that worked for Elvis that were still there," Priscilla told Billboard in 2012. "I had decision to make to somehow save Graceland."

40 years later, Graceland has been visited by more than 23 million people and was declared a National Historic Landmark in 2006. Ahead of Lisa Marie's memorial, go inside the iconic estate and learn some facts about one of the world's most-visited homes: