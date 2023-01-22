Go Inside Elvis' Graceland Home Ahead of Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial

Graceland is welcoming another angel.
Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis Presley will be laid to rest at the singer's iconic mansion on Jan. 22, 10 days after she passed away at the age of 54. Ahead of her burial, the grounds of the superstar's Memphis home will be opened for a public memorial service honoring the singer-songwriter and mom of four, a representative for her eldest daughter Riley Keough confirmed to E! News, noting that she, 14-year-old sisters Harper and Finley Lockwood and Lisa Marie's mom Priscilla Presley "are grateful for the support, well-wishes and outpouring of love honoring their beloved Lisa Marie."
Following Elvis' death in 1977 at the age of 42 and his father Vernon Presley's passing in 1982, Priscilla made a similar decision to open Graceland to the public, turning the property into a destination for fans of the King of Rock 'N' Roll. The 14-acre grounds serve as the final resting place for Elvis, who died of a heart attack at his beloved home, his parents Vernon and Gladys Presley, and Lisa Marie's son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020 at age 27.
The decision to allow the public to visit Graceland stemmed from the high estate and inheritance taxes Elvis' family were facing after his death, with Priscilla ultimately making the decision not to sell the property.
"I realized as it was going on that there really wasn't any money that could support Graceland or any of the people that worked for Elvis that were still there," Priscilla told Billboard in 2012. "I had decision to make to somehow save Graceland."
40 years later, Graceland has been visited by more than 23 million people and was declared a National Historic Landmark in 2006. Ahead of Lisa Marie's memorial, go inside the iconic estate and learn some facts about one of the world's most-visited homes: