These 23 Valentine's Day Gifts From Kardashian-Jenner Brands Will Make You Feel Like Part of the Family

No one does a celebration quite like the Kardashian-Jenner family. From those iconic balloon displays to over-the-top flower arrangements, The Kardashians stars always go all out— especially with the gifts. We may not have the same gifting budget, but there are so many great Valentine's Day gifts from brands founded by Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian.
Here are some standout gift picks from SKIMS, Kylie Cosmetics, Good American, 818, Grandeza, Safely, and more Kardashian-Jenner brands.
Kardashian-Jenner Gift Picks
SKIMS Knit Robe
The Cozy Collection from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS is next-level comfortable. This fabric is supremely soft, very warm, and the everyday luxury that you deserve. There are so many colors to choose from with this robe and you'll want them all.
818 Eight Reserve
You may not get an invite to Kardashian-Jenner celebrations, but you can feel like you're there with some 818 cocktails. This reserve bottle from Kendall's brand also doubles as decorative piece.
boohoo Kourtney Kardashian Barker High Shine Faux Croc Trench Coat
This vinyl coat is pink perfection. Plus, you can go all out, wearing this high-shine style along with the matching pants. This coat also comes in black.
boohoo Kourtney Kardashian Barker Oversized Blink 182 License T-shirt
This t-shirt inspired by Travis Barker's band Blink-182 is giving rockstar chic, isn't it?
Kylie Cosmetics Kris Curetini Undereye Patches
Give your under eyes some love with these cooling, hydrating patches from this Kris and Kylie collab.
Grandeza Hot Sauce- 2 Pack
Add some flavor to any meal with Rob's Grandeza Hot Sauce.
MOON Toothbrush and Cosmic Gel Toothpaste Bundle
This Moon bundle has two soft bristle toothbrushes and toothpaste. The brush's bristles are gentle, yet effective. This toothpaste is is free of SLS, SLES, parabens, artificial flavors, fluoride, and animal products.
Safely Clean Hands Kit
Pamper your hands with lotion, soap, and sanitizer bundle from Kris Jenner's brand Safely.
SKIMS Cozy Knit Pullover
You don't know true comfort unless you have this super soft pullover in your closet. You'll want one in every color.
SKIMS Slouch Socks
When you're feet are warm, you're warm. These slouchy socks from SKIMS are a gift that you'll enjoy every day.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Short Sleep Set
These sleep sets are light, comfortable, chic, and incredibly soft. What more could you want?
SKIMS Skims Hotel Slipper
Unfortunately, the SKIMS Hotel is not an actual place, but you can feel like you're lounging in luxury with these slippers from the Hotel Collection.
Kylie Cosmetics Kris Lip Crayon Set
These lip crayons from Kris and Kylie's collab have you covered for any occasion. These have a great staying power and the feel soft on my lips. The shades are:
- Classic Kris (warm peachy nude)
- Don't F*ck With Me (warm medium pink)
- But As Her Manager… (bright red orange)
Kylie Cosmetics Kendall Lip Crayon Set
Those Kylie Cosmetics lip crayons have an amazing formula that's easy to apply, lasts a long time, and feels hydrating on my lips. The Kendall and Kylie collaboration has three rosy shades.
SKKN BY KIM The Basics 3-Piece Bundle
If you want a simple routine, this set has everything you need: cleanser, toner, and moisturizer.
MOON Teeth Whitening Pen Elixir III by Kendall Jenner: Brush Every Tooth White - On-The-Go Whitener for A Brighter Smile
This is from Kendall Jenner's Moon collab. Keep this with you, so you can whiten your teeth at any time and make a dazzling impression. The brand claims that you can "take your look to a new level within just 30 seconds of that first use."
An Amazon customer raved, "I love owning a product that I can depend on every single day to make my smile appearance 110% better. My smile is the most important feature on my face. I talk to people every single day as part of my job. In the morning before work I am always on the go. When using the Moon Whitening Pen it was easy to use. Quick to dry and instant results. I didn't have to wait more than 30 seconds to see that my smile was Whiter than it was before applying the Moon gel. I can keep it in my lunch bag, purse and pretty much carry it with me in my pocket if I needed to."
A shopper reviewed, "This whitening pen is pretty impressive. I've added it into my nightly routine & have whiter teeth & no sensitivity at all!"
Good American Always Fits Jeans
It can be tough to buy clothes for other people and figure out their sizing and that's why these jeans are a perfect gift. The Always Fits Collection from Good American is exactly what it sounds like. Each pair of jeans stretches to fit a range of four sizes. This is great if you're not totally sure of someone's size or to accommodate weight fluctuations.
Kylie Skin Valentine’s Lip Balm Set
This lip balm set is from the 2022 Valentine's Day drop. I bought one of these and then I immediately ordered another set after trying them out. I have always loved the Kylie Skin Lip Balms. These are hydrating without being sticky.
Kylie Skin Lip Balm Set
Here's another set of lip balms that I love and have bought multiple times. These make my lips feel super soft (never sticky) and they smell so good. That heart cut-out on the box makes these perfect for Valentine's Day, right?
Kylie Skin Lavender Bath & Body Bundle
There's just something so incredibly soothing about a lavender scent. This bundle has bubble bath, a bath bomb, body lotion, a candle, and a loofah.
Kylie Skin 8 Piece Mini Set
This mini skincare set is great for travel. It's also a great introduction to the Kylie Skin product range. This set has Vitamin C Serum, Vanilla Milk Toner, Face Moisturizer, Foaming Face Wash, Coconut Body Lotion, Coconut Body Scrub, Eye Cream, and Walnut Face Scrub.
Kylie Skin Coconut Bath & Body Bundle
Kylie's coconut body products are a personal favorite. They make my skin feel so soft and the smell makes me feel like I'm showering at a spa. I will continue to buy these products and this bundle is great gift. This bundle has a body wash, body scrub, body lotion, and a loofah.
