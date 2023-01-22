How Lisa Marie Presley's Daughters and Mom Priscilla Paid Tribute at Graceland Memorial Service

Lisa Marie Presley's family members are mourning the late singer.
During the musician's memorial service at Graceland Jan. 22, her mom Priscilla Presley read aloud a note written by one of her granddaughters at the event held on the front lawn of Graceland, which was Elvis Presley's former home.
Lisa Marie shared daughter Riley Keough, 33, and late son Benjamin Keough with ex Danny Keough. She was also mom to 14-year-old twins Harper Lockwood and Finley Lockwood, whose dad is her ex Michael Lockwood.
"I have no idea how to put my mother into words," Priscilla read the note on her phone. "Truth is, there are too many. Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world. But Mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero, in much more ways than one. Even now, I can't get across everything there is to be understood or known about her, but as she always said, ‘I'll do my best.'"
Priscilla also read from a poem entitled, "The Old Soul," written about Lisa Marie. Before leaving the podium, she said, "Our heart is broken. Lisa, we all love you."
Additionally, Riley's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, read a heartbreaking letter penned by his wife in honor of her mom.
"I remember the way you would cuddle me," he read on Riley's behalf. "I remember you singing me and brother lullabies at night and how you'd lay with us until we fell asleep."
In her touching message, Riley also thanked her mom for "showing me how love is in this life," adding, "My sisters and brother are a product of your heart. I hope you finally know how loved you were here."
Elvis was laid to rest at Graceland's Meditation Garden following his sudden death in 1977, and Lisa Marie took full ownership of the property in 1993. Her late son Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020 at age 27, is also buried on the grounds.
As for the fate of the 120-acre property beyond Lisa Marie's passing, a representative for Graceland confirmed to E! News on Jan. 17 that Lisa Marie's three daughters will inherit the estate.
The Graceland memorial service comes 10 days after Lisa Marie died on Jan. 12. The 54-year-old was rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest earlier that same day, police told Entertainment Tonight. However, an official cause of death has not been revealed.
Following her passing, Lisa Marie's mother Priscilla confirmed the news in a heartbreaking statement.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," she told People Jan. 12. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known."
Since then, stars far and wide have shared statements of their own paying tribute to Lisa Marie and her legacy, including Nicolas Cage, who was married to the "Forgiving" singer for four months in 2002.
"Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met," Nicolas said in a statement to E! News Jan. 13. "She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin."
Meanwhile, Austin Butler, who played her father in the 2022 film Elvis, put his thoughts on her passing into words that same day.
"My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie," he said in a statement to E! News on Jan. 13. "I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered."