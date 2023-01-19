Jason Segel and Brett Goldstein Reveal How the Pieces of Their New Show Shrinking Came Together

Watch : Most HIGHLY ANTICIPATED TV Shows of 2023

Sometimes the best ideas come from meeting in the middle.

Bill Lawrence, the creator of Scrubs and co-creator of Ted Lasso, finally put pen to paper on a long-gestating idea for his upcoming series Shrinking, premiering Jan. 27 on Apple TV+.

"I always had, in the back of my head," Bill explained in an exclusive E! News video, "writing a show about a physician or a therapist that was kind of dealing with grief."

As it turns out, Ted Lasso star and writer Brett Goldstein had been playing around with something similar.

"I had an idea that was the very, very dark version of what this show is," Brett revealed. "[Bill] said, ‘Why don't we put these together?'"

And thus, Shrinking was born!

We'd tell you about the show ourselves, but we'll let Jason Segel fill you in on the story about his therapist character Jimmy Laird.

"You meet Jimmy, truly, at rock bottom grieving the loss of his wife," Jason said. "Things reach a boiling point and he decides to start telling patients exactly what he thinks."