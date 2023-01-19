Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Transformation After Losing Bet With North West

Kim Kardashian explained that North West was actually behind her recent TikTok, which showed the Kardashians star with a totally different makeup style. Here's what went down.

Watch: Kim Kardashian Reveals Punishment for Losing a Bet to North West

Even Kim Kardashian can't believe she did this on TikTok.

Lip-syncing to Millie B's viral song "M to the B," Kim shared a video of herself totally transforming by applying a heavy face of makeup, along with dark eyebrows. 

The Jan. 17 clip shows the SKKN mogul pulling her hair up before coating her face with a layer of foundation and bright concealer under her eyes. She used a pink beauty sponge to add powder under her eyes to bake, followed by applying a contour stick and a swipe of blush from Kylie Cosmetics on her cheeks.

Kim, 42, finished her shocking beauty routine with a nude lip and fake lashes, posing for the camera while chewing gum.

When one fan re-shared the video and wrote, "This is the last thing I thought Kim Kardashian would do on tiktok," the reality star replied, "Me too!"

She then revealed exactly why she debuted the over-the-top look. And it turns out her 9-year-old daughter North West was behind it all. As Kim tweeted, "The bribes and bet losing I have going on with North is unreal!" 

Kim Kardashian's Hair Evolution

North—her eldest child with ex-husband Kanye West—certainly has a knack for extreme makeup reveals. Earlier this month, North dressed up as her dad from the "Bound 2" music video and, in December, she channeled The Grinch with a Rudolph-inspired look.

Tiktok

See more photos of the mother-daughter duo below.

TikTok
"Bound 2" Video

Kim supported North as she dressed up as dad Kanye West on TikTok while singing his "Bound 2" song, which Kim originally starred in in 2013.

Instagram
Date Night

Two days before Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in Portofino, Italy, Kim and North were all smiles at a pre-wedding dinner celebration. The SKIMS mogul posted pics from the evening with the caption, "Best Date Ever."

Instagram
Boatin'

The mommy-daughter duo shared smiles during a fun day out on a lake in Idaho.

Instagram
Pajama Party

In February 2022, Kim posted a few sweet selfies of her and her firstborn donning matching pink PJs with hearts.

Instagram
Crazy Tats

Like mother, like daughter! Kim and North shared matching face tattoos in Sept. 2021. 

Instagram
Bedtime Cuddles

"Good Night!" Kim captioned a sweet photo next to a smiling North in May 2021. 

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Nothing But Love

For this photo with North and Saint, Kim simply put a red heart a emoji in the caption.

Instagram
Like Mother, Like Daughter

"TWINZIES," Kim captioned this photo of her and North, posted in April 2020.

Instagram
Matching Merch

Kim and North matching yet again—this time with Kanye West sweatshirts!

Instagram
School Drop Off

North was Kim's mini-me in this adorable mother-daughter selfie. 

Instagram
Up, Up and Away

Another day, another adventure!

Instagram
BFFs

"My bestie."

Instagram
Tennis Duo

How cute is this pic of Kim and North on the tennis court?

Instagram
Kisses

"Girls day!" Kim wrote on Instagram.

Snapchat
Rob Kardashian's Birthday Party

The two celebrate Kim's brother's 29th birthday.

Jackson Lee / Splash News. This photo was taken with parental consent in accordance with E!'s No Kids Policy
Mom & Me in NYC

North adorably ties to catch a snowflake on her tongue while out and about with Kim in New York.

Instagram
Twinning

Like mother, like daughter! Kim and Nori wear matching braids for Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party.

Instagram
Curly-Haired Cutie

North's beautiful curls are on full display as she hangs out with her mama in an adorable Minnie Mouse outfit.

Instagram
Swim Fan

North looks so cute fresh out of the pool!

Instagram
Baby Hairs

Loving this throwback to baby North!

Sharpshooter Images/Splash/Kimkardashian.celebuzz.com-This photo was posted on parent's social media in accordance with E!'s No Kids Policy
Beauty Sleep

Sleepy North!

Instagram
Cake, Cake, Cake!

The birthday girl looks super happy.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Fashionistas

She may be at a fashion show, but North can't help but be cozy in mom's arms! 

Instagram
Blue Steel

North has so many of Kim's amazing qualities! 

Instagram
LOL!

Laughing!

Twitter
Closet Chaos

Looks like the apple doesn't fall far from the tree...

Instagram
Photo Op

XOXO

Instagram
Zoo Day

How fun does this mommy and daughter day trip to the zoo look? (Okay, and Dad!)

Instagram
Multitasking Mom

Even when she's working, Kim always has time and space for North! 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for adidas
Gotcha!

There's always time for play. 

