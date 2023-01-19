Schmigadoon! Season 2: Dove Cameron Really Is All That Jazz in Chicago-Inspired First Look

Watch : Most HIGHLY ANTICIPATED TV Shows of 2023

Come on, Schmigadoon! fans, it's time to paint the town.

In a first look at season two of the Apple TV+ musical comedy, Dove Cameron is seen replicating the iconic "All That Jazz" number from the legendary musical Chicago.

Season one of the series, which stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key, featured spoofs of musical numbers from the 1940s, but season two is accelerating things a few decades—hence the Chicago-inspired number.

"Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon," the streamer teased, "season two will find Josh (Key) and Melissa (Strong) in Schmicago, the world of '60s and '70s musicals."

In season one, Cameron played waitress Betsy McDonough, based on Ado Annie from Oklahoma!. In season two, she will play a character named Jenny Banks, and while that's all of the information the streamer has released thus far, it's prudent to assume Jenny is based on Chicago's Velma Kelly.