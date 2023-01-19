Schmigadoon! Season 2: Dove Cameron Really Is All That Jazz in Chicago-Inspired First Look

Come on, Schmigadoon! fans, it's time to paint the town.
In a first look at season two of the Apple TV+ musical comedy, Dove Cameron is seen replicating the iconic "All That Jazz" number from the legendary musical Chicago.
Season one of the series, which stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key, featured spoofs of musical numbers from the 1940s, but season two is accelerating things a few decades—hence the Chicago-inspired number.
"Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon," the streamer teased, "season two will find Josh (Key) and Melissa (Strong) in Schmicago, the world of '60s and '70s musicals."
In season one, Cameron played waitress Betsy McDonough, based on Ado Annie from Oklahoma!. In season two, she will play a character named Jenny Banks, and while that's all of the information the streamer has released thus far, it's prudent to assume Jenny is based on Chicago's Velma Kelly.
In addition to Key and Strong reprising their roles, Cameron will be joined by fellow Schmigadoon! season one returnees Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski and Aaron Tveit.
They will be joined by Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page, who join the ensemble cast in season two.
The first season ended with a reconciled Josh and Kelly heading to the bridge in the fictional town of Schmigadoon, with the intention of heading back to New York City—but viewers never saw if Josh and Kelly decided to actually go through with things.
"It was by design that we don't cross the bridge," Key told TVLine after season one. "We get a palpable ending, which is to say they have learned the lesson that Schmigadoon has presented to them, but there is more to this place that we haven't explored. I know for a fact that [series co-creator Cinco Paul] has worked out a season two in his mind."
The first two episodes of Schmigadoon!'s second season premiere April 7 on Apple TV+, with the remaining four episodes releasing weekly through May 5.