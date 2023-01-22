Look Back at Lisa Marie Presley’s Most Tender Moments With Her Kids Through the Years

Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at Graceland alongside dad Elvis Presley and son Benjamin Keough. Ahead of the late singer's Jan. 22 memorial, take a look back at her sweetest family moments.

Watch: Lisa Marie Presley to Be Buried Alongside Son Benjamin Keough

Lisa Marie Presley's kids were always on her mind.

After all, the singer, who died at age 54 on Jan. 12 after a possible cardiac arrest, once described herself as "ferociously protective" of her children: daughter Riley Keough, son Benjamin Keough and twin girls Finley and Harper Lockwood. "I just smother them in love," she told Healthy Living back in 2014. "They are my priority. That's what I do. That's what I care most about. I keep them close to me and make sure they are happy and healthy."

Describing her kids as "very, very close," Lisa Marie explained at the time, "We all kind of hold each other up; we are all each other's best friends. I'm theirs but I am also their mother. That's kind of that."

Lisa shared Riley and Benjamin with her first husband, musician Danny Keough, and Harper and Finley with her fourth husband, guitarist Michael Lockwood.

As a sign that family is forever, the "Dirty Laundry" artist will be laid to rest at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn., alongside her late father Elvis Presley and son Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020 at age 27. To honor the late star, her family has also scheduled public memorial to be held on the iconic estate's front lawn on Jan. 22 at 9 a.m. local time.

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2023’s Fallen Stars

Ahead of the service, a rep for Riley told E! News the family was "grateful for the support, well-wishes, and outpouring of love honoring their beloved Lisa Marie."

A spokesperson for Graceland also confirmed that Riley, 33, and her 14-year-old sisters will inherit the 120-acre property, which was passed down to Lisa Marie after the 1977 death of Elvis. (Lisa Marie gained access to the estate through a trust in 1993.)

In the wake of Lisa Marie's death, her mother Priscilla Presley released a statement mourning the musician. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," she told People on Jan. 12, hours after Lisa Marie was hospitalized for a medical emergency. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known."

Keep reading to see Lisa Marie and her kids throughout the years.

Instagram
Pride and Joy

Lisa Marie Presley posed with her daughters—Riley Keough and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood—and son Benjamin Keough in this June 2019 photo. The singer wrote on Instagram, "Mama Lion with cubs."

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Three Generations

Lisa Marie was joined by her daughters and mom Priscilla Presley at a handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on June 21, 2022.

Instagram
Source of Strength

Shortly after celebrating her 53rd birthday in February 2021, the singer posted a family photo with her girls alongside the caption: "Thank you for all of the overwhelming birthday wishes from everyone. Like everyday, I couldn't have made it through without these three by my side."

Twitter
Together Always

In 2013, the musician rang in Easter with her kids and mom.

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images
Family Day

Lisa Marie took Riley and Benjamin to the Hollywood premiere of Lilo and Stitch on June 16, 2002. The trio were accompanied by Lisa Marie's half-brother Navarone Garibaldi, who Priscilla shares with ex Marco Garibaldi.

Twitter
Birthday Wish

The To Whom It May Concern artist was fêted by Finley and Harper on her 51st birthday in 2019. "Grateful to be happy, healthy and alive," Lisa Marie captioned a mother-daughter snap from the celebration. "And grateful for all of you."

Getty Images
Girls' Night Out

Lisa Marie was accompanied by her daughters at Elle's 24th annual Women in Hollywood celebration on October 16, 2017.

Twitter
Snuggly Selfie

"Love of my life," Lisa Marie captioned a selfie with Benjamin on Oct. 14, 2015. "One of the contents of my heart."

Instagram
Fur-ever Friends

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Lisa Marie shared that she and her twins were fostering puppies from a local shelter. "Exhausting but so rewarding," she wrote on March 23, 2020. "Be well.

 

Twitter
Quality Time

While celebrating Benjamin's 21st birthday on Oct. 21, 2013, Lisa Marie snapped this mother-daughter selfie. She tweeted, "love it when were all together."

 

Instagram
Tiny Dancers

"Incredible night at the Nutcracker ballet w my fave people in the world," Lisa Marie wrote in a December 2018 Instagram post. "Now it feels like Xmas."

 
Instagram
Bedtime Story

Lisa Marie shared a sweet moment with her twins backstage at a tribute concert for Elvis Presley on Aug. 17, 2012. 

Instagram
Presley Legacy

Lisa Marie and Riley unveiled a new Presley family exhibit at Graceland in August 2018. The "Lights Out" artist wrote on Instagram at the time, "Hope you all enjoy this little insight to my life."

Instagram
Matching Tattoos

The singer got matching tattoos with Benjamin as a Mother's Day gift.

In July 2022, two years after her son's death, Lisa Marie explained the meaning behind design. "It's a Celtic eternity knot. Symbolizing that we will be connected eternally," she wrote on Instagram. "We carefully picked it to represent our eternal love and our eternal bond."

 

Instagram
A Meal With Mom

Lisa Marie and her kids toasted with tea during a 2019 luncheon at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Twitter
Easter Sunday

The family got together for an Easter Sunday celebration in 2015.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Rock 'n Roll Royalty

Lisa Marie supported Riley's movie The Runaways at a Hollywood premiere party on March 11, 2010.

DAVE M. BENETT/GETTY IMAGES
Movie Night

Lisa Marie and Benjamin enjoyed a night out at the London premiere of Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 1 on November 11, 2010.

Instagram
Glam Squad

In October 2018, Riley snapped a mirror selfie with her family at a backstage green room. Lisa Marie captioned the shot: "glamming it up with my loves for a special event!!!" 

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images
Rock On

Riley and Lisa Marie walk the red carpet at a launch party for Commando: The Autobiography of Johnny Ramone on April 27, 2012 in West Hollywood, Calif.

Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock
Celebrating Elvis

Lisa Marie was accompanied by her mom and her two oldest kids at a ceremony commemorating what would've been dad Elvis' 75th birthday in 2010.

Twitter
Making Memories

Lisa Marie and Benjamin were snapped hanging out with DJ Ashba in December 2012, with the matriarch calling it a "fun night."

Twitter
Feeling the Love

"Had such a lovely Birthday this evening with my Family [and] Friends!" Lisa Marie tweeted in February 2018. "Thank You everyone for all the LOVE and Birthday wishes!!"

