Look Back at Lisa Marie Presley’s Most Tender Moments With Her Kids Through the Years

Lisa Marie Presley's kids were always on her mind.
After all, the singer, who died at age 54 on Jan. 12 after a possible cardiac arrest, once described herself as "ferociously protective" of her children: daughter Riley Keough, son Benjamin Keough and twin girls Finley and Harper Lockwood. "I just smother them in love," she told Healthy Living back in 2014. "They are my priority. That's what I do. That's what I care most about. I keep them close to me and make sure they are happy and healthy."
Describing her kids as "very, very close," Lisa Marie explained at the time, "We all kind of hold each other up; we are all each other's best friends. I'm theirs but I am also their mother. That's kind of that."
Lisa shared Riley and Benjamin with her first husband, musician Danny Keough, and Harper and Finley with her fourth husband, guitarist Michael Lockwood.
As a sign that family is forever, the "Dirty Laundry" artist will be laid to rest at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn., alongside her late father Elvis Presley and son Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020 at age 27. To honor the late star, her family has also scheduled public memorial to be held on the iconic estate's front lawn on Jan. 22 at 9 a.m. local time.
Ahead of the service, a rep for Riley told E! News the family was "grateful for the support, well-wishes, and outpouring of love honoring their beloved Lisa Marie."
A spokesperson for Graceland also confirmed that Riley, 33, and her 14-year-old sisters will inherit the 120-acre property, which was passed down to Lisa Marie after the 1977 death of Elvis. (Lisa Marie gained access to the estate through a trust in 1993.)
In the wake of Lisa Marie's death, her mother Priscilla Presley released a statement mourning the musician. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," she told People on Jan. 12, hours after Lisa Marie was hospitalized for a medical emergency. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known."
