Emma Roberts and Boyfriend Cody John Share a Kiss on Cozy Holidate

Watch : Inside Emma Roberts' NEW ROMANCE With Cody John

Emma Roberts' latest outing is anything but unfabulous.

The About Fate star shared a kiss with her boyfriend Cody John while out in New York City Jan. 18. In a series of pictures, Emma, who is dressed in an emerald green jacket, black boots and sunglasses, is seen holding hands and smiling with Cody—who sported a black hoodie, tie-die sweats and a brown jacket—before leaning in to give her boyfriend of five months a sweet smooch.

And during the couple's afternoon stroll? Well, they both got their daily coffee fix, as they were photographed holding their drinks of choice while Cody had his arm around Emma as they crossed the street. Their day in the Big Apple comes a month after the couple enjoyed multiple date nights in Los Angeles.

First the two grabbed dinner in November, dressed casually in jackets and jeans, before getting all glammed up for a date night out celebrating Saks Fifth Avenue at Caviar Kaspia in Los Angeles in December.