Emma Roberts and Boyfriend Cody John Share a Kiss on Cozy Holidate

Actress Emma Roberts stepped out in New York City with boyfriend Cody John to grab coffee Jan. 18. Scroll down to see the sweet snapshot.

By Alexandra Bellusci Jan 19, 2023 12:26 AMTags
Emma RobertsCouplesAmerican Horror StoryCelebrities
Watch: Inside Emma Roberts' NEW ROMANCE With Cody John

Emma Roberts' latest outing is anything but unfabulous.

The About Fate star shared a kiss with her boyfriend Cody John while out in New York City Jan. 18. In a series of pictures, Emma, who is dressed in an emerald green jacket, black boots and sunglasses, is seen holding hands and smiling with Cody—who sported a black hoodie, tie-die sweats and a brown jacket—before leaning in to give her boyfriend of five months a sweet smooch. 

And during the couple's afternoon stroll? Well, they both got their daily coffee fix, as they were photographed holding their drinks of choice while Cody had his arm around Emma as they crossed the street. Their day in the Big Apple comes a month after the couple enjoyed multiple date nights in Los Angeles.

First the two grabbed dinner in November, dressed casually in jackets and jeans, before getting all glammed up for a date night out celebrating Saks Fifth Avenue at Caviar Kaspia in Los Angeles in December.

photos
Emma Roberts, Evan Ross and More Stars Arrive For Paris Hilton's Extravagant Wedding

The American Horror Story alum started dating the actor in August after meeting through mutual friends. Since the romance is fairly new, Emma is set on taking their relationship slow for the sake of her 2-year-old son Rhodes, who she shares with ex Garrett Hedlund.

"Emma is cautious about bringing her son around new people," a source close to Emma shared in October, "but knows the day will come soon."

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Trending Stories

1

Savannah Chrisley Compares Parents' Prison Sentencing to Jen Shah's

2

Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Defends Sharing Co-Star's Pregnancy

3

Britney Spears Makes Rare Comment About Ex Justin Timberlake

But needless to say, the Scream Queens alum is smitten with her new partner.

"Emma loves Cody's personality," the insider added. "He's really funny and they have been having a good time together."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Savannah Chrisley Compares Parents' Prison Sentencing to Jen Shah's

2

Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Defends Sharing Co-Star's Pregnancy

3

Britney Spears Makes Rare Comment About Ex Justin Timberlake

4

Christina Applegate Calls Out Critic Who Commented on Her Appearance

5

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Is the Season 3 Diamond in New Pic