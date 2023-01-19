Emma Roberts and Boyfriend Cody John Share a Kiss on Cozy Holidate

Emma Roberts' latest outing is anything but unfabulous.
The About Fate star shared a kiss with her boyfriend Cody John while out in New York City Jan. 18. In a series of pictures, Emma, who is dressed in an emerald green jacket, black boots and sunglasses, is seen holding hands and smiling with Cody—who sported a black hoodie, tie-die sweats and a brown jacket—before leaning in to give her boyfriend of five months a sweet smooch.
And during the couple's afternoon stroll? Well, they both got their daily coffee fix, as they were photographed holding their drinks of choice while Cody had his arm around Emma as they crossed the street. Their day in the Big Apple comes a month after the couple enjoyed multiple date nights in Los Angeles.
First the two grabbed dinner in November, dressed casually in jackets and jeans, before getting all glammed up for a date night out celebrating Saks Fifth Avenue at Caviar Kaspia in Los Angeles in December.
The American Horror Story alum started dating the actor in August after meeting through mutual friends. Since the romance is fairly new, Emma is set on taking their relationship slow for the sake of her 2-year-old son Rhodes, who she shares with ex Garrett Hedlund.
"Emma is cautious about bringing her son around new people," a source close to Emma shared in October, "but knows the day will come soon."
But needless to say, the Scream Queens alum is smitten with her new partner.
"Emma loves Cody's personality," the insider added. "He's really funny and they have been having a good time together."