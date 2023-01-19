Tom Brady’s Latest Fashion Statement Has a Surprising Gisele Bündchen Connection

Talk about a fashion statement.
On Jan. 16, Tom Brady was spotted with a Louis Vuitton duffel once featured in a fashion campaign starring his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. Clad in a dark hoodie and matching track pants, the Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback held the polka-dotted bag—part of the men's line from Louis Vuitton's collaboration with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama—as he headed into the Raymond James Stadium ahead of his game against the Dallas Cowboys.
As fashionistas know, Gisele was one of the several models featured in the collection's campaign, which also included Bella Hadid and Christy Turlington. In images released earlier in January, the 42-year-old posed topless while holding several pieces from the more colorful women's line.
Tom's stylish outing comes nearly three months after finalizing his divorce with Gisele, with whom he shares kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. (He is also dad to son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.)
In October, the NFL star and the supermodel announced that they had separated following 13 years of marriage. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Tom said in a statement at the time. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."
Gisele echoed the same sentiment in her own statement, sharing that she and Tom remain dedicated to their children and "will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."
She added, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."
Since the split, the two have, indeed, lived up to their promise to put on a united front. When Tom shared a photo of Jack in November—calling the teen his "inspiration" on Instagram—Gisele replied in the comments section with an emoji of a red heart.
The former Victoria's Secret Angel also dropped a heart emoji when her ex penned a sweet birthday tribute for their daughter in December. "Happy 10th Birthday Vivi!" Tom wrote at the time. "We adore you and your beautiful heart! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you."