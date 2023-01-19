Tom Brady’s Latest Fashion Statement Has a Surprising Gisele Bündchen Connection

Watch : Gisele Bundchen "Recharging" With Kids After Tom Brady Divorce

Talk about a fashion statement.

On Jan. 16, Tom Brady was spotted with a Louis Vuitton duffel once featured in a fashion campaign starring his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. Clad in a dark hoodie and matching track pants, the Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback held the polka-dotted bag—part of the men's line from Louis Vuitton's collaboration with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama—as he headed into the Raymond James Stadium ahead of his game against the Dallas Cowboys.

As fashionistas know, Gisele was one of the several models featured in the collection's campaign, which also included Bella Hadid and Christy Turlington. In images released earlier in January, the 42-year-old posed topless while holding several pieces from the more colorful women's line.

Tom's stylish outing comes nearly three months after finalizing his divorce with Gisele, with whom he shares kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. (He is also dad to son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.)