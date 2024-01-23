42 Valentine's Day Gifts for Men That He Will Actually Use

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Valentine's Day 2024 will be here before you know it. If you have a special someone in your life, you may have some shopping to do. Sometimes, there can be pressure to come through with a gift that someone will love and appreciate. If you're stumped and need a little bit of help narrowing down your ideas, here's a list with some great gift picks for men. And if you don't have a valentine this year, treat yourself with something special— which is always a great option, of course.
Make your gift shopping easier with these Valentine's Day suggestions from lululemon, Uncommon Goods, Amazon, and more of your favorite sites.
Valentine's Day Gifts for Men
Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage
These sleek Nike Blazers are so classic, from the retro colors to embroidered accents & old-school Swoosh design. They're as stylish as they are functional, featuring a padded collar that adds support & comfort for all-day wear.
Hoka Rocket X
Or, these fan-fave Hoka sneakers are perfect for anyone who loves to run. They're lightweight, supportive, and stylish.
Lachlan Low Top Sneaker
If the man in your life has an impeccable fashion taste, these Lachlan sneakers are sure to impress, especially with the cool heart detailing that shows your love. They're also available in sleek black.
HappyLight® Halo
Add an extra dose of light & energy to your man's daily routine with the HappyLight Halo.
PureBliss™ Luxury Towel Warmer
This towel warmer is perfect for pampering the man in your life with cozy relaxation. It's perfect for towels, bathrobes, throw blankets, and clothing.
Bruno Marc Men's Dress Sneakers
Practical and stylish, these Oxford sneakers are great for elevating your man's work outfit. Crafted from geniune PU leather, these shoes also feature an arch support insole, honeycomb foam insole, and lightweight EVA outsole for optimal comfort & durability.
LEVO II Herbal Oil and Butter Infusion Machine
For the home chef or grill master who's looking to take their cooking game to the next level, the LĒVO II is an absolutely gamechanger. Infuse any herb into just about anything (e.g., oil, butter, honey) with just a press of a button — the creative possibilities are just about endless.
Typhure Dome Air Fryer
Or, gift your loved one this Typhur Dome Air Fryer to earn endless brownie points (& delicious meals) from your favorite chef.
Perfectly Paired™ Coffee and Chocolate Tasting
For the coffee aficionado in your life, this gift box is sure to provide them with an experience to remember. It includes eight specialty coffees from top-rated independent roasters in the United States, four handcrafted artisan chocolates from award-winning chocolatiers, and a tasting notes & flavor wheel guide.
HOUSE iD Hoodie
HOUSE iD's signature hoodie is the ultimate elevated staple. Made from extra-soft, enzyme-washed 100% cotton fabric, this hoodie is styled with a perfectly oversized fit, hidden pockets, and a drop shoulder design.
Gameday Sweatpant
From weekend errands to hype game days, these sposrts-style classic joggers are the ultimate versatile wardrobe essential. They come in 10 different color combos, each of which has a matching hoodie for a full set.
Ostrickpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow
Give the gift of incredible sleep with this dreamy memory foam pillow. The innovative ergonomic, three-dimensional design fits the natural curvature of your neck so you can sleep soundly in any position with total comfort.
July Luggage Daybreak Backpack
For the busy bee or jetsetter on the go, the innovative Daybreak Backpack is the ultimate gift that's as sleek as it is useful. It features a magnetized top closure, all the pockets you need, back luggage pass-through webbing, structured water-resistant cotton twill exterior & more.
lululemon Sueded Utility Jacket
Bundle up with this stylish sueded utility jacket. The relaxed fit, sleek cut, and fleece collar makes it perfect for dressing up or down.
Hyperice Venom Go- Advanced Heat + Vibration Wearable
You can stick this heated, vibrating massage device to one a patch that you can stick on your body to get a heated massage without having to hold the device to your body. Kourtney Kardashian included it in her 2022 Poosh holiday mailer.
Mxnx Aviator Sunglasses
These aviator sunglasses are a classic style and you can't beat this price. There are 11 colorways to choose from. This style has 8,500+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Ember Mug
Keep your drink warm with this smart mug. You can control its exact temperature from your phone. This comes in a few colorways and it has 6,100+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Modern Mixology Bartender Kit
Become a mixologist with this bar kit full of drink-making essentials. This set has 8,100+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker with Timer
This is really a gift to the whole family. The Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker is quick and easy to use for delicious, healthy breakfasts, even when you're on the go. It's easy to clean up and there are five colors to choose from and has 18,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
An Amazon shopper raved, "FAM. I need you to lissssssen. I would give this product 87 stars if I could. This thing was delivered to my doorstep in two business days, and will provide a lifetime of joy for me. You'd think it would be one of those gimmicky kitchen appliances that barely even works. EXCEPT you're wrong. It's amazing. It's quick. Look. Lissssen. You put the ingredients in and about two minutes later your tummy is all like 'oh yesssss.' Basically. Just buy it. Purchase the sammich maker. You're welcome."
ReImagineBrewing Personalized Men's Gift Beer Bottle Opener Wall Mount
Not only can he safely and effectively open his beer, but this wood opener can be personalized with his name, initials or an important date.
Sports Tickets
Treat him to a memorable night out that will giving him bragging rights among his fellow sports fans.
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Turn into an at-home barista with this easy-to-use cold brew coffee maker.
Miragewatchband Personalized Engraved Watchband
A watch is always a useful gift, but this one is symbolic as well thanks to the personalized engraving.
Tile Mate - Pack of 1
For the man who cannot remember where his keys are for the life of him on a daily basis! Clip on a Tile Pro to his key ring or inside his wallet and keep track of their whereabouts within a 400 ft. range via an app. When the items are out of range, you can look up the last known location.
This tracker has 14,200+ five-star Amazon reviews.
ChopFit Functional Trainer System
Focus on rotational power and core strength with this portable workout set. The tool allows him customize his workload up to 32 pounds based on grip positioning, plus the accompanying app will guide him through the workout.
Magneto 40+ inch Kicktail Cruiser Longboard Skateboard
Skate away your worries with this longboard, which has 4,400+ five-star Amazon reviews.
TomDesign Engraved Money Clip
Engrave a memorable date, his initials, his name, or an inside joke on this money clip.
Peacock Subscription
Treat him to live sports, TV shows, and movies on Peacock.
Stanley Classic Trigger-Action Travel Mug
This travel mug keeps your favorite drink hot for up to seven hours, cold for up to 10 hours, or iced for up to 30 hours. It comes in many colors and it has 22,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Casper Backrest Pillow
This backrest pillow promotes proper posture and gives extra support.
Swanky Nerd Multiverse Collection Builder Comic Book Subscription Box
With this subscription, he'll receive 10 classic and modern comics to build out his collection. Plus, save $5 on your first box!
Square Box Chain Bracelet
This bracelet is timeless and lightweight. You can choose from a silver or gold finish.
Ooni Koda 12 Gas Powered Pizza Oven
Have a pizza night at home with this outdoor oven.
Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat
Your man can have shiatsu massage whenever he wants with this device. He can even use it while he's working since he can just loop his arms through the straps. There are eight different massage modes to alleviate sore muscles, ease neck stiffness, and just help dad relax. There are three different speeds and an option for a heated massage. This massager has 40,000+ five-star reviews from happy Amazon shoppers.
Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con
If you're shopping for a gamer, you can't go wrong with the Nintendo Switch.
FancyFannyShop Custom Golf Balls
These customized golf balls are a hole-in-one! Add an illustration of the recipient or a meaningful inscription for a personal touch.
BruMate Hopsulator Bott'l
BruMate's Hopsulator Bott'l is made with triple-insulated stainless-steel to keep your beverage 20 times colder than standard coolers and will prevent condensation, according to the brand. It's available in many colors and prints. This product has 5,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Truff Best Seller Pack
Elevate every meal with this hot sauce trio from Truff.
Bose SoundLink Color II Portable Bluetooth, Wireless Speaker
This portable speaker is great whether your indoors or outside. It has great sound quality, many colors to choose from, and 51,300+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Fitbit Versa Smart Watch
Track all day activity including steps, distance, hourly activity, active minutes and calories burned all in one watch. It has 5,700+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Sklz Accelerator Pro Indoor Putting Green with Ball Return
Perfect your golf game with this indoor putting green.
Standing Desk Balance Board
This balance board and air cushion duo is the perfect pairing with a standing desk.
