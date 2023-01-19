35 Valentine's Day Gifts for Men That He Will Actually Use

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Valentine's Day 2023 will be here before you know it. If you have a special someone in your life, you may have some shopping to do. Sometimes there can be pressure to come through with a gift that someone will love and appreciate. If you're stumped and need a little bit of help narrowing down your ideas, here's a list with some great gift picks for men. And if you don't have a valentine this year, treat yourself with something special— which is always a great option, of course.
Make your gift shopping easier with these Valentine's Day suggestions from lululemon, Hyperice, Hoka, Uncommon Goods, Amazon, and more of your favorite sites.
Valentine's Day Gifts for Men
Hyperice Venom Go- Advanced Heat + Vibration Wearable
You can stick this heated, vibrating massage device to one a patch that you can stick on your body to get a heated massage without having to hold the device to your body. Kourtney Kardashian included it in her 2022 Poosh holiday mailer.
iDeaPLAY 2-pack Jump Starter & 10,000mAh Power Bank w/Cables & Cases
This set is the ideal road trip companion. These jumper cables are just what you need to jumpstart your car. Plus, it has a USB port, which you can use to charge your phone and other devices.
Lululemon Wunder Puff Jacket
Bundle up with one of these wonderfully warm puffer jackets. There are three colors to choose from.
Ember Mug
Keep your drink warm with this smart mug. You can control its exact temperature from your phone. This comes in a few colorways and it has 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Modern Mixology Bartender Kit with Stand
Become a mixologist with this bar kit full of drink-making essentials. This set has 7,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker with Timer
This is really a gift to the whole family. The Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker is quick and easy to use for delicious, healthy breakfasts, even when you're on the go. It's easy to clean up and there are five colors to choose from and has 18,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
An Amazon shopper raved, "FAM. I need you to lissssssen. I would give this product 87 stars if I could. This thing was delivered to my doorstep in two business days, and will provide a lifetime of joy for me. You'd think it would be one of those gimmicky kitchen appliances that barely even works. EXCEPT you're wrong. It's amazing. It's quick. Look. Lissssen. You put the ingredients in and about two minutes later your tummy is all like 'oh yesssss.' Basically. Just buy it. Purchase the sammich maker. You're welcome."
ReImagineBrewing Personalized Beer Bottle Opener by ReImagineBrewing
Not only can he safely and effectively open his beer, but this wood opener can be personalized with his name, initials or an important date.
Nike Blazer Low '77 Sneaker
These sleek leather kicks are so classic.
Sports Tickets
Treat him to a memorable night out that will giving him bragging rights among his fellow sports fans.
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Turn into an at-home barista with this easy-to-use cold brew coffee maker.
Personalized Engraved Watchband
A watch is always a useful gift, but this one is symbolic as well thanks to the personalized engraving.
Tile Mate (2022) 1-Pack
For the man who cannot remember where his keys are for the life of him on a daily basis! Clip on a Tile Pro to his key ring or inside his wallet and keep track of their whereabouts within a 400 ft. range via an app. When the items are out of range, you can look up the last known location.
This tracker has 9,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Engraved Money Clip by TomDesign
Engrave a memorable date, his initials, his name, or an inside joke on this money clip.
Peacock Subscription
Treat him to live sports, TV shows, and movies on Peacock.
ProForm 12.5 lbs. Adjustable Dumbbell
This dumbbell set comes with a 1-year iFit membership and a storage tray.
Casper Backrest Pillow
This backrest pillow promotes proper posture and gives extra support.
The Collection Builder Comic Box
With this subscription, he'll receive 10 classic and modern comics to build out his collection. Plus, save $5 on your first box!
Square Box Chain Bracelet
This bracelet is timeless and lightweight. You can choose from a silver or gold finish.
Waterproof PU Leather Monogrammed Toiletry Bag by JJleatherhouse
This monogrammed toiletry bag is useful to stay organized at home or while traveling.
Ooni Koda Gas-Powered Outdoor Pizza Oven
Have a pizza night at home with this outdoor oven.
NekTeck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat
Your man can have shiatsu massage whenever he wants with this device. He can even use it while he's working since he can just loop his arms through the straps. There are eight different massage modes to alleviate sore muscles, ease neck stiffness, and just help dad relax. There are three different speeds and an option for a heated massage. This massager has 35,200+ five-star reviews from happy Amazon shoppers.
Custom Golf Balls by FancyFannyShop
These customized golf balls are a hole-in-one! Add an illustration of the recipient or a meaningful inscription for a personal touch.
BruMate Hopsulator Bott'l
BruMate's Hopsulator Bott'l is made with triple-insulated stainless-steel to keep your beverage 20 times colder than standard coolers and will prevent condensation, according to the brand. It's available in many colors and prints. This product has 5,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Truff The Best Seller Pack
Elevate every meal with this hot sauce trio from Truff.
Bose SoundLink Color Series II Bluetooth Portable Speaker
This portable speaker is great whether your indoors or outside. It has great sound quality, many colors to choose from, and 49,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fitbit Versa Smart Watch
Track all day activity including steps, distance, hourly activity, active minutes and calories burned all in one watch. It has 5,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Standing Desk Balance Board
This balance board and air cushion duo is the perfect pairing with a standing desk.
