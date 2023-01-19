35 Valentine's Day Gifts for Men That He Will Actually Use

Make Valentine's Day shopping a stress-free task with these thoughtful gift picks.

By Marenah Dobin Jan 19, 2023 2:58 AMTags
HolidaysShoppingE! Insider ShopDaily DealsShop FashionShop WellnessShop HomeGifts That SleighGifts by RecipientE! InsiderLikesHoliday Gifts by Recipient
E! Insider Shop: Amazon Gifts for Men

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Valentine's Day 2023 will be here before you know it. If you have a special someone in your life, you may have some shopping to do. Sometimes there can be pressure to come through with a gift that someone will love and appreciate. If you're stumped and need a little bit of help narrowing down your ideas, here's a list with some great gift picks for men. And if you don't have a valentine this year, treat yourself with something special— which is always a great option, of course. 

Make your gift shopping easier with these Valentine's Day suggestions from lululemon, Hyperice, Hoka, Uncommon Goods, Amazon, and more of your favorite sites.

read
Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve With These Valentine’s Day Sweaters Under $40

Valentine's Day Gifts for Men

Hyperice Venom Go- Advanced Heat + Vibration Wearable

You can stick this heated, vibrating massage device to one a patch that you can stick on your body to get a heated massage without having to hold the device to your body. Kourtney Kardashian included it in her 2022 Poosh holiday mailer

$183
Amazon
$149
$129
Hyperice

iDeaPLAY 2-pack Jump Starter & 10,000mAh Power Bank w/Cables & Cases

This set is the ideal road trip companion. These jumper cables are just what you need to jumpstart your car. Plus, it has a USB port, which you can use to charge your phone and other devices.

$160
HSN

Lululemon Wunder Puff Jacket

Bundle up with one of these wonderfully warm puffer jackets. There are three colors to choose from.

$298
$149
Lululemon

MXNX Aviator Sunglasses

These aviator sunglasses are a classic style and you can't beat this price. There are 11 colorways to choose from. This style has 7,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$15
Amazon

Ember Mug

Keep your drink warm with this smart mug. You can control its exact temperature from your phone. This comes in a few colorways and it has 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

 

$130
Ember
$125
Amazon

Modern Mixology Bartender Kit with Stand

Become a mixologist with this bar kit full of drink-making essentials. This set has 7,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$50
$32
Amazon

Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker with Timer

This is really a gift to the whole family.  The Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker is quick and easy to use for delicious, healthy breakfasts, even when you're on the go. It's easy to clean up and there are five colors to choose from and has 18,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

An Amazon shopper raved, "FAM. I need you to lissssssen. I would give this product 87 stars if I could. This thing was delivered to my doorstep in two business days, and will provide a lifetime of joy for me. You'd think it would be one of those gimmicky kitchen appliances that barely even works. EXCEPT you're wrong. It's amazing. It's quick. Look. Lissssen. You put the ingredients in and about two minutes later your tummy is all like 'oh yesssss.' Basically. Just buy it. Purchase the sammich maker. You're welcome."

$47
Amazon

ReImagineBrewing Personalized Beer Bottle Opener by ReImagineBrewing

Not only can he safely and effectively open his beer, but this wood opener can be personalized with his name, initials or an important date.

$23
Etsy

Nike Blazer Low '77 Sneaker

These sleek leather kicks are so classic.

$125
Nordstrom

Sports Tickets

Treat him to a memorable night out that will giving him bragging rights among his fellow sports fans.

Buy @
Vivid Seats

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Turn into an at-home barista with this easy-to-use cold brew coffee maker.

$219
Uncommon Goods

Personalized Engraved Watchband

A watch is always a useful gift, but this one is symbolic as well thanks to the personalized engraving.

$50
$25
Etsy

Tile Mate (2022) 1-Pack

For the man who cannot remember where his keys are for the life of him on a daily basis! Clip on a Tile Pro to his key ring or inside his wallet and keep track of their whereabouts within a 400 ft. range via an app. When the items are out of range, you can look up the last known location.

This tracker has 9,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$25
$20
Amazon

CHOPFIT Chopper Pro Fitness Tool

Focus on rotational power and core strength with this portable workout set. The tool allows him customize his workload up to 32 pounds based on grip positioning, plus the accompanying app will guide him through the workout.

$120
$90
Amazon

Magneto 44 inch Kicktail Cruiser Longboard Skateboard | Bamboo and Hard

Skate away your worries with this longboard, which has 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$88
Amazon

Engraved Money Clip by TomDesign

Engrave a memorable date, his initials, his name, or an inside joke on this money clip

$38
$32
Etsy

Peacock Subscription

Treat him to live sports, TV shows, and movies on Peacock.

$5-$10/Month
Peacock

ProForm 12.5 lbs. Adjustable Dumbbell

This dumbbell set comes with a 1-year iFit membership and a storage tray.

$90
$50
Dicks Sporting Goods

Hoka One Men's Bondi 7 Running Shoes

These sneakers are perfect for anyone who loves to run. They're lightweight, supportive, and stylish.

$160
$128
Hoka
$160
$128
Zappos
$170
Amazon

Stanley Classic Trigger Action Travel Mug

This travel mug keeps your favorite drink hot for up to seven hours, cold for up to 10 hours, or iced for up to 30 hours. It comes in many colors and it has 15,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$27
$20
Amazon

Casper Backrest Pillow

This backrest pillow promotes proper posture and gives extra support.

$119
Casper

The Collection Builder Comic Box

With this subscription, he'll receive 10 classic and modern comics to build out his collection. Plus, save $5 on your first box!

$24 Monthly
Amazon

Square Box Chain Bracelet

This bracelet is timeless and lightweight. You can choose from a silver or gold finish.

$78
Mejuri

Waterproof PU Leather Monogrammed Toiletry Bag by JJleatherhouse

This monogrammed toiletry bag is useful to stay organized at home or while traveling.

$70
$35
Etsy

Ooni Koda Gas-Powered Outdoor Pizza Oven

Have a pizza night at home with this outdoor oven.

$399
Ooni
$399
Amazon

NekTeck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat

Your man can have shiatsu massage whenever he wants with this device. He can even use it while he's working since he can just loop his arms through the straps. There are eight different massage modes to alleviate sore muscles, ease neck stiffness, and just help dad relax. There are three different speeds and an option for a heated massage. This massager has 35,200+ five-star reviews from happy Amazon shoppers.

$70
$37
Amazon

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con

If you're shopping for a gamer, you can't go wrong with the Nintendo Switch.

$300
Amazon

Custom Golf Balls by FancyFannyShop

These customized golf balls are a hole-in-one! Add an illustration of the recipient or a meaningful inscription for a personal touch.

$24
$19
Etsy

BruMate Hopsulator Bott'l

BruMate's Hopsulator Bott'l is made with triple-insulated stainless-steel to keep your beverage 20 times colder than standard coolers and will prevent condensation, according to the brand. It's available in many colors and prints. This product has 5,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$25
$20
Brumate
$25
Amazon

Truff The Best Seller Pack

Elevate every meal with this hot sauce trio from Truff.

$78
Truff
$75
Amazon

Bose SoundLink Color Series II Bluetooth Portable Speaker

This portable speaker is great whether your indoors or outside. It has great sound quality, many colors to choose from, and 49,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$129
Amazon

Fitbit Versa Smart Watch

Track all day activity including steps, distance, hourly activity, active minutes and calories burned all in one watch. It has 5,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$245
Amazon

SKLZ Accelerator Pro Indoor Putting Green with Ball Return

Perfect your golf game with this indoor putting green. 

$50
Amazon

Standing Desk Balance Board

This balance board and air cushion duo is the perfect pairing with a standing desk.

$170
Uncommon Goods

If you want to do some more Valentine's Day shopping, you can save 63% on Kate Spade's holiday-themed collection.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!