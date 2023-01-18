Ted Lasso Season 3: We Believe You'll Love This Premiere Date News

It's almost time to return to the pitch! On Jan. 18, Apple TV+ revealed when Ted Lasso will be back for its third—and potentially final—season. Get the details here.

Grab the biscuits, more Ted Lasso is on the horizon.

On Jan. 18, Apple TV+ announced that the two-time Emmy winner for Outstanding Comedy Series will return for season three in spring 2023, though a specific date was not revealed. 

In a first look photo, Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and Nate (Nick Mohammed) are seen staring each other down in an elevator at West Ham United's headquarters. If you'll recall, Nate left Ted and AFC Richmond in the dust at the end of season two, departing for rival West Ham—the club now owned by Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head), who is seen looming in the background of the photo.

Perhaps even more noteworthy is the fact that Apple TV+'s season three announcement did not include the words "final season," as well.

In June, Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent and serves as a writer on Ted Lasso, insisted that the show's third season would be its swan song. "We are writing it like that," he told the UK's Sunday Times. "It was planned as three. Spoiler alert: everyone dies."

Additionally, Hannah Waddingham, who plays AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton, told E! News in July that Sudeikis, who also co-created the show, had made no indication that those plans had changed.

"I don't want to hang up those boots," Hannah said. "I love her. She's my companion. She's my friend. And I love every inch of who he has created for me to play. And I will miss her like a friend."

Perhaps her time isn't up just yet.

