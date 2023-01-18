Married at First Sight’s Briana Myles and Vincent Morales Welcome Baby Girl

It's love at first sight for these new parents.
Married at First Sight's Briana Myles and Vincent Morales have welcomed their first child into the world, a baby girl named Aury Bella Morales.
"Baby Morales has finally made her debut!" the couple said in an exclusive statement to E! News. "We are over the moon excited to finally be able to hold Aury Bella in our arms. God has trusted us to protect this little one and we can't wait to love her endlessly!"
The couple said their lives were "forever changed" when baby Aury Bella, which means golden beauty, arrived Jan. 3 at 3:23 p.m.
"Our little lucky charm is finally here," the reality stars wrote on Instagram, adding #NewParents.
Soon after sharing their news online, Briana and Vincent received well wishes from the Married at First Sight family. "So happy for you both," co-star Erik Lake wrote in the comment section. "You're going to make amazing parents! They truly are a miracle."
MAFS alum Deonna McNeill Okotie added, "Aww congrats!! Hey cutie pie! How's mama and dada doing??"
On all fronts, they are more than excited to start this new chapter. After meeting for the first time at a wedding altar in 2021, the Married at First Sight couple immediately developed a special bond. And although Briana and Vincent were the only Atlanta couple from season 12 to remain married once cameras stopped rolling, they continued to prove the unique process can work.
"I am most grateful for the experience because it has brought me so much joy," Briana shared with E! News back in July 2021. "My husband is one, but we're able to build and grow together, travel, have new experiences, learn new things and learn about one another."
Vincent added, "I feel like we passed the finish line and we got the big trophy. We've got each other."
Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.
