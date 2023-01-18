Married at First Sight’s Briana Myles and Vincent Morales Welcome Baby Girl

Watch : Married at First Sight Experts Weigh in on Relationships

It's love at first sight for these new parents.

Married at First Sight's Briana Myles and Vincent Morales have welcomed their first child into the world, a baby girl named Aury Bella Morales.

"Baby Morales has finally made her debut!" the couple said in an exclusive statement to E! News. "We are over the moon excited to finally be able to hold Aury Bella in our arms. God has trusted us to protect this little one and we can't wait to love her endlessly!"

The couple said their lives were "forever changed" when baby Aury Bella, which means golden beauty, arrived Jan. 3 at 3:23 p.m.

"Our little lucky charm is finally here," the reality stars wrote on Instagram, adding #NewParents.

Soon after sharing their news online, Briana and Vincent received well wishes from the Married at First Sight family. "So happy for you both," co-star Erik Lake wrote in the comment section. "You're going to make amazing parents! They truly are a miracle."