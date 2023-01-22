Axl Rose, Sarah Ferguson and More Honor Lisa Marie Presley at Public Memorial

Stars have arrived at Graceland to say their final farewell to Lisa Marie Presley.
The singer will be laid to rest Jan. 22 after her memorial service at the famous Memphis mansion the singer inherited from her late father, King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley. Those who attended to pay their respects included Lisa Marie's friends Sarah Ferguson—Sarah, Duchess of York, Alanis Morissette, Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan and Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose, who all took part in her public memorial on the property's front lawn.
"I feel like I'm supposed to be texting her like, right now, saying 'I'm here,' telling her how wonderful everyone is," Axl said in a speech. "I never in a million years imagined singing here and especially under these circumstances."
The rocker added, "Lisa is loved and missed by many and will continue to be loved by all those whose lives she touched."
He then sat at a piano and performed Guns N' Roses' power ballad "November Rain."
Alanis sang her song "Rest," while Billy performed Smashing Pumpkins' "To Sheila."
In her touching speech, Sarah spoke directly to the crowd. "I stand here with great honor," she said, "because we called each other 'Sissy.'
The duchess also quoted comments the late Queen Elizabeth II made in a statement read at a New York City church service after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. "My late mother in law said, 'Nothing that can be said can begin to take away the anguish and the pain of these moments. Grief is the price we pay for love,'" Sarah said at the funeral. "How right she was."
Scores of fans, with some carrying small children, also flocked to Graceland to pay their respects. Flowers left by mourners adorned the entrance to the longtime tourist attraction.
Lisa Marie died in Los Angeles at age 54 in Jan. 12 after being rushed to a hospital, although no official cause of death has been made public.
Lisa Marie will be laid to rest next to her son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020, a rep for the singer's daughter, Riley Keough, told E! News last week. Elvis, who died at age 42 in 1977, is also buried at Graceland.
In addition to Riley, 33, Lisa Marie is also survived by her twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14, and her mother Priscilla Presley, 77, who also spoke at the memorial.
The late singer's children inherited Graceland, a longtime tourist attraction, following her passing.
Lisa Marie died two days after she and her mom attended the 2023 Golden Globes, where Austin Butler won Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for playing Elvis in Baz Luhrmann's 2022 film Elvis.
The actor, who developed a friendship with Lisa Marie last year, was seen arriving at the memorial with girlfriend Kaia Gerber.
Following Lisa Marie's death, he said in a statement, "My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie. I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered."