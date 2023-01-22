Axl Rose, Sarah Ferguson and More Honor Lisa Marie Presley at Public Memorial

Watch : Lisa Marie Presley Laid to Rest at Graceland in Public Funeral

Stars have arrived at Graceland to say their final farewell to Lisa Marie Presley.

The singer will be laid to rest Jan. 22 after her memorial service at the famous Memphis mansion the singer inherited from her late father, King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley. Those who attended to pay their respects included Lisa Marie's friends Sarah Ferguson—Sarah, Duchess of York, Alanis Morissette, Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan and Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose, who all took part in her public memorial on the property's front lawn.

"I feel like I'm supposed to be texting her like, right now, saying 'I'm here,' telling her how wonderful everyone is," Axl said in a speech. "I never in a million years imagined singing here and especially under these circumstances."

The rocker added, "Lisa is loved and missed by many and will continue to be loved by all those whose lives she touched."

He then sat at a piano and performed Guns N' Roses' power ballad "November Rain."

Alanis sang her song "Rest," while Billy performed Smashing Pumpkins' "To Sheila."