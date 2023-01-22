Axl Rose, Sarah Ferguson and More Honor Lisa Marie Presley at Public Memorial

Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of late Elvis Presley, was honored at a star-studded public memorial Jan. 22 in Graceland. Find out which fellow celebs took part in the event.

By Corinne Heller Jan 22, 2023 5:00 PMTags
MusicLisa Marie PresleyAustin Butler
Watch: Lisa Marie Presley Laid to Rest at Graceland in Public Funeral

Stars have arrived at Graceland to say their final farewell to Lisa Marie Presley.

The singer will be laid to rest Jan. 22 after her memorial service at the famous Memphis mansion the singer inherited from her late father, King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley. Those who attended to pay their respects included Lisa Marie's friends Sarah Ferguson—Sarah, Duchess of York, Alanis MorissetteSmashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan and Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose, who all took part in her public memorial on the property's front lawn.

"I feel like I'm supposed to be texting her like, right now, saying 'I'm here,' telling her how wonderful everyone is," Axl said in a speech. "I never in a million years imagined singing here and especially under these circumstances."

The rocker added, "Lisa is loved and missed by many and will continue to be loved by all those whose lives she touched."

He then sat at a piano and performed Guns N' Roses' power ballad "November Rain."

Alanis sang her song "Rest," while Billy performed Smashing Pumpkins' "To Sheila."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2023’s Fallen Stars

In her touching speech, Sarah spoke directly to the crowd. "I stand here with great honor," she said, "because we called each other 'Sissy.'

The duchess also quoted comments the late Queen Elizabeth II made in a statement read at a New York City church service after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. "My late mother in law said, 'Nothing that can be said can begin to take away the anguish and the pain of these moments. Grief is the price we pay for love,'" Sarah said at the funeral. "How right she was."

Scores of fans, with some carrying small children, also flocked to Graceland to pay their respects. Flowers left by mourners adorned the entrance to the longtime tourist attraction.

Lisa Marie died in Los Angeles at age 54 in Jan. 12 after being rushed to a hospital, although no official cause of death has been made public.

Lisa Marie will be laid to rest next to her son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020, a rep for the singer's daughter, Riley Keough, told E! News last week. Elvis, who died at age 42 in 1977, is also buried at Graceland.

In addition to Riley, 33, Lisa Marie is also survived by her twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14, and her mother Priscilla Presley, 77, who also spoke at the memorial.

The late singer's children inherited Graceland, a longtime tourist attraction, following her passing.

Lisa Marie died two days after she and her mom attended the 2023 Golden Globes, where Austin Butler won Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for playing Elvis in Baz Luhrmann's 2022 film Elvis.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Clarifies How to Pronounce Her Son Aire's New Name

2

Axl Rose, Sarah Ferguson and More Honor Lisa Marie Presley at Memorial

3

How Missing Ana Walshe's Husband Ended Up Charged With Her Murder

The actor, who developed a friendship with Lisa Marie last year, was seen arriving at the memorial with girlfriend Kaia Gerber.

Following Lisa Marie's death, he said in a statement, "My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie. I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered."

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Fans Honor Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland Memorial

Scores of fans flocked to Graceland Jan. 22 for a public memorial for the late Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie. The fellow singer died Jan. 12 at her Los Angeles home at age 54.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Axl Rose

The Guns N' Roses frontman performs his band's hit ballad "November Rain." He also gave a speech about his friend Lisa Marie.

Justin Ford/Getty Images
Flowers for Lisa Marie
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
A C Wharton

The former mayor of Memphis speaks at the memorial.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Billy Corgan

The Smashing Pumpkins singer honors Lisa Marie with a musical tribute.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Alanis Morissette

The singer performs her song "Rest."

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Billy Corgan

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman performs his band's song "Oh, Sheila."

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Sarah Ferguson

Sarah, Duchess of York, speaks at the memorial.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Fans Gather Outside Graceland

Fans gather to pay their respects.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Clarifies How to Pronounce Her Son Aire's New Name

2

Axl Rose, Sarah Ferguson and More Honor Lisa Marie Presley at Memorial

3

How Missing Ana Walshe's Husband Ended Up Charged With Her Murder

4

How Lisa Marie Presley's Daughters and Mother Paid Tribute at Memorial

5

Nia Long Reveals Her Relationship Status After Outing With Omarion