Amy Jo Johnson Explains Why She's Not in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Reunion

It's not necessarily morphin' time for one OG ranger.
When Netflix and Hasbro announced on Jan. 17 that some of the original stars of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers were reuniting for a stand-alone special, Amy Jo Johnson's name was noticeably left off the list.
Well, the original Pink Ranger is ready to set the record straight—and it sounds like she knows her worth.
Johnson celebrated her former co-stars' upcoming 30-year anniversary reunion Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always on Twitter while explaining her side of the story following the announcement.
"For the record I never said no...I just didn't say yes to what was offered," she wrote on Jan. 18. "But other fun stuff is in-store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass!"
Original stars David Yost, Walter E. Jones, Steve Cardenas, Catherine Sutherland, Karan Ashley and Johnny Yong Bosch are all returning, alongside voices from Richard Horvitz as Alpha and Barbara Goodson as Rita Repulsa herself. Additionally, Power Rangers Dino Fury star Charlie Kersh will also appear.
Unfortunately, also absent from the cast list was original Green Ranger Jason David Frank, who passed away two months earlier in November.
Johnson paid tribute to her "beautiful and truly unique" late co-star on Instagram following his death, writing: "My life just won't be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy."
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers launched the Power Rangers universe when it initially premiered in 1993. It ran for just three seasons on Fox under the original title, but the story continues to this day as Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, which will also return to Netflix in 2023.
While she's passing on this reunion, Johnson did, however, pop up for a cameo in the 2017 Power Rangers reboot. In addition to her acting career, she has since directed two feature films—2017's The Space Between and 2019's Tammy's Always Dying.
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always airs April 19 on Netflix.