Amy Jo Johnson Explains Why She's Not in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Reunion

Watch : Power Rangers' Amy Jo Johnson Honors Late Jason David Frank

It's not necessarily morphin' time for one OG ranger.

When Netflix and Hasbro announced on Jan. 17 that some of the original stars of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers were reuniting for a stand-alone special, Amy Jo Johnson's name was noticeably left off the list.

Well, the original Pink Ranger is ready to set the record straight—and it sounds like she knows her worth.

Johnson celebrated her former co-stars' upcoming 30-year anniversary reunion Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always on Twitter while explaining her side of the story following the announcement.

"For the record I never said no...I just didn't say yes to what was offered," she wrote on Jan. 18. "But other fun stuff is in-store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass!"

Original stars David Yost, Walter E. Jones, Steve Cardenas, Catherine Sutherland, Karan Ashley and Johnny Yong Bosch are all returning, alongside voices from Richard Horvitz as Alpha and Barbara Goodson as Rita Repulsa herself. Additionally, Power Rangers Dino Fury star Charlie Kersh will also appear.