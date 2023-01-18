Cardi B Reflects on Decision to Call Off Divorce From Offset

Cardi B and Offset's marriage is up, but there once was a time when it was down.
Back in 2020, the "WAP" rapper filed for divorce from the Migos star, describing their relationship as "irretrievably broken" with "no prospects for a reconciliation" in court documents. However, Cardi ultimately called off their legal separation two months later and submitted new paperwork to have her initial filing dismissed.
So, what made her change her mind? Her husband's willingness to change, according to Cardi.
"Me and Offset, we was not seeing eye-to-eye," she recalled of their rough patch during the Jan. 17 episode of Revolt's The Jason Lee Show. "This was like, the same year I filed for divorce and everything."
While Cardi did not exactly specify what made her want a divorce in the first place—telling host Jason Lee it was Offset's story to share—she did say the issue that was "really bothering" has since been addressed by her husband.
"The main thing that I wanted him to stop and everything, he stopped and he changed," she explained, "and it showed me that he wanted to change for me."
A year after their reconciliation, Cardi and Offset welcomed son Wave in September 2021. (The two are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Kulture, while Offset is dad to three other children from previous relationships.)
In November 2021, Cardi said her brief split with Offset actually made their relationship stronger. "Of course we went through some challenges," she told E! News' Daily Pop. "We had to get to know each other better. But I feel like I've never been happier."
Cardi added, "It's the family, the unity, the friendship that we have, the 'I have your back, you have my back.'"