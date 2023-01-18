Cardi B Reflects on Decision to Call Off Divorce From Offset

Watch : Cardi B's Rise to Fame: "E! True Hollywood Story" Recap

Cardi B and Offset's marriage is up, but there once was a time when it was down.

Back in 2020, the "WAP" rapper filed for divorce from the Migos star, describing their relationship as "irretrievably broken" with "no prospects for a reconciliation" in court documents. However, Cardi ultimately called off their legal separation two months later and submitted new paperwork to have her initial filing dismissed.

So, what made her change her mind? Her husband's willingness to change, according to Cardi.

"Me and Offset, we was not seeing eye-to-eye," she recalled of their rough patch during the Jan. 17 episode of Revolt's The Jason Lee Show. "This was like, the same year I filed for divorce and everything."

While Cardi did not exactly specify what made her want a divorce in the first place—telling host Jason Lee it was Offset's story to share—she did say the issue that was "really bothering" has since been addressed by her husband.