Demi Lovato, Anitta and More Receive 2023 GLAAD Media Awards Nominations: See the Complete List

Watch : Madonna Talks GLAAD Honor and New Music

The nominations for the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards are finally here!

RuPaul's Drag Race stars Salina Estitties and Sasha Colby announced this year's nominees on Jan. 18, and fans are sure to recognize some of the contenders. From films like Everything Everywhere All at Once and Nope to TV shows like Hacks and The White Lotus, there are a ton of fan-favorites on the list. And on the music side, Demi Lovato, Anitta, Dove Cameron, Hayley Kiyoko and Doechii are among the artists who are up for a trophy.

The nominations are based on four main criteria: fair, accurate and inclusive representation of the LGBTQ community; boldness and originality; cultural impact; and overall quality.

"With violence, harmful legislation, false rhetoric and other attacks on the LGBTQ community continuing to escalate, it's more crucial than ever that our community remains visible and included in the stories that the world sees in film, television, music, journalism, and other forms of media," GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a press release. "This year we have more nominees than ever before to represent immensely impactful projects that entertain, educate, and grow acceptance of LGBTQ people."

She added, "From new stories that debunk lies about transgender youth to kids and family programming which allows all families to be represented, this year's nominated media images are beloved by audiences and are creating real change."