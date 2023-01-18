Jenna Dewan Shares How Her and Channing Tatum’s Daughter Is Following in Their Dancing Footsteps

Watch : Channing Tatum Calls Divorce From Jenna Dewan "Terrifying"

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum's daughter is dancing to her own beat.

In a new interview, the Witches of East End star revealed that while their 9-year-old daughter Everly inherited their love of dancing, she seems to have fallen in love with a specific type of movement.

"Evie is into Irish dance. So this is her biggest, hugest passion," Jenna told Kelly Clarkson during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show Jan. 17. "I showed her Riverdance videos and she was like, 'I want to do this. Find me a dance class.'"

The former World of Dance host explained Everly's unique interest was one she was particularly looking forward to pursuing.

"We had done ballet, tap, it wasn't looking good. She wasn't into it," Jenna continued. "I googled and found a woman here and she started classes. She became obsessed. We are dance competitions and we do the whole thing."

Although Jenna herself has a background in the area, she noted that she's certainly not a "dance mom."