11 Products To Help Relieve Dry Eyes During Winter

Winter is probably my favorite season, and there are so many things to love about the chilly times— from cozy sips of coffee in the morning, to binging my favorite shows while bundled up in an oversized blanket, to busting out chic coats that get little to no love during the spring and summer. One thing I don't quite love, though, is the dryness that bites through the air, affecting my skin, body and eyes. Yes, eyes.

As someone who wears contacts on the daily, my eyes are usually on the dryer side, but I've found that these problems tend to become more prominent during the winter. For example, in the mornings, I find it hard to get up not just because of the cold, but also because of my dry eyes, and during my skincare routines, I can feel the sensitive skin under my eyes and on my eyelids feeling a little scaly. None of this is ideal, so I've recently undertaken the mission of finding effective solutions that won't break the bank. As the saying goes, small habits can make a big difference.

If you can relate to these hurdles, and you've got your sights set on elevating your eye-care game, take a walk with me through these amazing finds. From top-rated eye drops to comprehensive eye wash kits, we've rounded up some of the best products to help relieve your peepers. We're sure you'll find them to be the apple of your eye, *wink wink*.