11 Products To Help Relieve Dry Eyes During Winter

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Winter is probably my favorite season, and there are so many things to love about the chilly times— from cozy sips of coffee in the morning, to binging my favorite shows while bundled up in an oversized blanket, to busting out chic coats that get little to no love during the spring and summer. One thing I don't quite love, though, is the dryness that bites through the air, affecting my skin, body and eyes. Yes, eyes.
As someone who wears contacts on the daily, my eyes are usually on the dryer side, but I've found that these problems tend to become more prominent during the winter. For example, in the mornings, I find it hard to get up not just because of the cold, but also because of my dry eyes, and during my skincare routines, I can feel the sensitive skin under my eyes and on my eyelids feeling a little scaly. None of this is ideal, so I've recently undertaken the mission of finding effective solutions that won't break the bank. As the saying goes, small habits can make a big difference.
If you can relate to these hurdles, and you've got your sights set on elevating your eye-care game, take a walk with me through these amazing finds. From top-rated eye drops to comprehensive eye wash kits, we've rounded up some of the best products to help relieve your peepers. We're sure you'll find them to be the apple of your eye, *wink wink*.
Biotrue® Hydration Boost Eye Drops
As one of the classic products for providing instant dry eye relief, it's no surprise that there are quite a few options of eye drops to choose from nowadays. However, these hydration boosting eye drops take the cake— if you're unsure, just turn to the 35,000+ 5-star reviews it's accumulated on Amazon. According to the brand, the drops contain naturally inspired ingredients, are contact lens-friendly and provide immediate moisture for dry, irritated eyes that can result from screen and environmental stressors.
Renpho Eye Massager With Heat
This heated eye massager is another Amazon shopper favorite, with over 11,300 5-star reviews. The mask comes with built-in heating pads that help relax your eyes, minimize puffiness and relieve dry eyes, according to the brand. Not to mention, there are also built-in bluetooth speakers so you can listen to your favorite music or calming noises that will lull you to sleep. One Amazon shopper described this products as "the one thing you need that you never knew you did!"
ProCIV 16 Packs Steam Eye Masks For Dry Eyes
I've been using these disposable heated eye masks for a few months now, and if I had one word to describe them, it's "game-changer." They're so easy to use (just open the package, strap it around your ears and wait for them to heat up on their own), and they stay warm for about 30-40 minutes. According to the brand, the heat helps promote blood circulation, relieve dry eyes and comfort the skin around your eyes. Speaking of which, it's worth noting that I have pretty sensitive skin, but I've found that this mask doesn't irritate my skin or cause breakouts at all.
Winter Stars Heat Pillow Set
This weighted wrap and eye pillow set can make any day feel like spa day. Filled with dried lavender and cloves, simply pop them in the microwave and relieve your eyes while also experiencing soothing aromatherapy. Once the weather gets warmer, you can also put the mask wrap and pillow in the freezer for a cooling experience.
Belif Moisturizing Eye Bomb With Squalane
I've had a special place in my heart for Belif items in my heart ever since I fell in love with the magic of The True Cream Aqua Bomb and The True Cream Moisturizing Bomb years ago. With this proven track record of products that hydrate, soothe and relieve without irritating skin, I just knew that the brand's Moisturizing Eye Bomb wouldn't disappoint. The eye cream is formualted with hydrating herbs and ingredients that provide intensive moisture for radiant and youthful-looking eyes— in other words, it's simply *da bomb*.
Pathology Serve Chilled Rosé Hydrating Eye Gels
If there's anything I love more than effective skincare, it's wallet-friendly, effective skincare. These bubbly, perfectly pink rosé eye gels are rich in antioxidant to help fight signs of aging and protect against environmental stressors that can be tough on your eyes. It does all of this while delivering a mega dose of hydration, so your eyes get the moisturizing, soothing TLC they deserve.
Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask
These Grace & Stella under-eye masks refresh and brighten with clean, vegan, paraben-free and sulfate-free ingredients that are gently on sensitive skin. The patches are simple to use nad provide depuffing results, helping especially with under-eye dark circles, according to the brand.
One Amazon ahopper described this product as one that goes "above and beyond," writing, "Had to throw out most of my hair and skin products to start over. When looking for products I look for fragrance free, without breaking the bank. These gold under-eye masks fit the bill. They don't irritate, they hydrate, there's no fragrance, the price point is good AND they are of a slightly thicker gel pad so I can actually use them in the a.m."
Florence By Mills Floating Under The Eyes Depuffing Gel Pads
These are another amazing option for under-eye gel pads that help depuff and hydrate. They're formulated with key ingredients like caffeine extract to help de-puff, green tea extract to help soothe and cactus extract to provide soothing hydration. Simply place a pair of the gel pads under your eyes and leave on for 10-15 minutes!
Paavani Ayurveda The Eye Wash Ritual
If you're really looking to up your eye-care and self-care habits in 2023, consider incorporating an eye wash into your routine. This eye wash ritual kit comes with all the basics you'll need to get sarted, such as floral water, a glass eye wash cup and a cloth travel patch. According to the brand, benefits of this ritual include reducing dark circles as well as hydrating tired, overworked eyes. It's a win-win situation!
Mediviz Tea Tree Eyelid Wipes
These eyelid wipes will transform your winter eye-care routine, especially if you have sensitive eyelid skin, wear fake eyelashes or want to reduce eyelid bumps and clogged glands. The wipes, which include soothing ingredients like tea tree oil, help gently exfoliate and remove unwanted dead skin cells and debris to leave your eyelid skin feeling brand new.
Avenova Eyelid and Eyelash Cleanser Spray
Make sure your eyelids and eyelashes don't feel neglected in your eye-care routine with this gentle cleanser spray that removes bacteria without drying out the sensitive skin around your eyes. The product is FDA-cleared and helps relieve eye conditions like dry eye, contact lens tolerance, blepharitis and chalazion, according to the brand. The cleanser spray is also oil-free, sting-free and hypoallergenic.
