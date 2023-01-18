Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Pens Message to Her and Jo Rivera's Son Isaac on His 13th Birthday

Watch : "Teen Mom" Star Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

Kailyn Lowry can't believe how far his son has come.

The former Teen Mom star had a special milestone to celebrate when her oldest child Isaac turned 13 on Jan. 18.

"We have literally grown up together, but in some ways he's even more grown than I am," Kailyn wrote on Instagram. "Thoughtful, brilliant, funny and at times a smartass are a few words I would use to describe Isaac. I think what really inspires me about him is the way he challenges social norms."

Kailyn described her son, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, as curious, open-minded and someone who "can form his own thoughts and opinions."

"Isaac also accepts people for who they are and never how they're ‘supposed' to be," Kailyn continued. "More people should be like him."

Kailyn, who also shares Lincoln, 9, with ex Javi Marroquin, as well as Lux, 5, and Creed, 2, with ex Chris Lopez, treated her oldest to dessert from Baked'Em Bakery in Delaware and a birthday setup from The Party Kween.