You'll Flip Over the Moment Simone Biles Knew Fiancé Jonathan Owens Was the One

Simone Biles' relationship with fiancé Jonathan Owens reached all-star status long before he proposed.
"I knew he was the one when I first met his mom," Simone told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "She has a little bit of a disability with her walking, she's gotten a lot stronger, but how he treated his mother and how he treats women, I was like, 'Wow.'"
She's felt that way every moment since, including when the Houston Texans player got down on one knee in February 2022.
"Almost weekly he brings me flowers," the Olympic gold medalist shared. "It's kind of cliché but it's just so cute because, after his practices from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., he still takes the time to put a smile on my face."
And the couple will have a lot more to smile about. "The wedding is coming up," Simone teased. "I'm super excited about it. I'm stressed out."
While she and Jonathan are still figuring out the kinks, she's already picked out her bridesmaids' getting-ready outfits and what she called a "very classic and elegant" theme.
"Our colors are white, gold and champagne," she said. "Jonathan likes ice cream cake so we're going to get that for the groom's cake. I'm more of a red velvet girl, so red velvet or a lemon cake—we'll see."
Wedding cake decisions aside, Simone's new partnership will serve breakfast of champions. Teaming up with Wheaties and Friends of the Children—a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to the ongoing mentorship of youth—the 25-year-old revealed she manifested the collaboration without even realizing it.
"I was like, 'OMG, I made it. I've made an impact on the sport, on the little girls in the gym world,'" she said of the opportunity. "My first championship, I was 16 and I had just won it, my teammates made a fake Wheaties box for me. That was in my childhood room and it's still there."
And being able to work with the nonprofit organization and foster care kids hits close to home, as she was in and out of foster care until she was adopted by her maternal grandfather Ronald and his wife Nellie in 2000.
"I was in foster care whenever I was younger," she said, adding that it's a great feeling to mentor others. "That's something that everybody needs, especially in the foster care community, is somebody to hold their hand or be a helping hand and say, 'You can do this. I believe in you. I'm here for you.'"