You'll Flip Over the Moment Simone Biles Knew Fiancé Jonathan Owens Was the One

Watch : Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Is Engaged: See Her Ring!

Simone Biles' relationship with fiancé Jonathan Owens reached all-star status long before he proposed.

"I knew he was the one when I first met his mom," Simone told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "She has a little bit of a disability with her walking, she's gotten a lot stronger, but how he treated his mother and how he treats women, I was like, 'Wow.'"

She's felt that way every moment since, including when the Houston Texans player got down on one knee in February 2022.

"Almost weekly he brings me flowers," the Olympic gold medalist shared. "It's kind of cliché but it's just so cute because, after his practices from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., he still takes the time to put a smile on my face."

And the couple will have a lot more to smile about. "The wedding is coming up," Simone teased. "I'm super excited about it. I'm stressed out."