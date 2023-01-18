Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve With These Valentine’s Day Sweaters Under $40

Spoil yourself or a loved one with a cute Valentine's Day sweater at an affordable price point.

E! Insider Shop, Valentines Day Sweaters

Whether you're in a relationship, you're single, or you're somewhere in between, it's time to get in the Valentine's Day spirit and start shopping of course. This is also a great excuse to treat yourself with some retail therapy. Bring some cheer to your winter wardrobe with a Valentine's Day sweater.

Rock a cardigan. Opt for an oversized sweater. Get a little daring with a cut-out. Or go all out with a heart print sweater dress

Here are some fun Valentine's Day sweaters under $40 from Amazon, Old NavyEdikted, Shein, and more great stores.

Valentine's Day Sweaters

Ferbia Heart Slouchy Chunky Pullover

This is a subtle, yet festive, top with heart-shaped patches on the elbows. It's available in nine colors.

$39
Amazon

Lunoakvo Store Cute Valentine Heart Graphic Jumper

Chic meets fun with this heart-print sweater, which comes in many colors. 

$30
Amazon

Grace Karin Women’s Long Sleeve Button Down Cardigan

How much do your heart this cardigan? Even the buttons are Valentine's Day-themed. 

$27
Amazon

Zbyclub Womens Puff Short Sleeve Sweaters

Add a little sass to your wardrobe with this puff sleeve top, which comes in a few colors.

$41
Amazon

Tutorutor Womens Oversized Love Heart Pattern Print Open Front Cardigan

This sweater with an oversized heart on the back gives a boho vibe that's still on theme for the holiday. It comes in three additional colors. 

$40
Amazon

Chang Yun Sweaters for Women Short Puff Sleeve Crew Neck Cute Heart Print

Keep it simple and cute with one of these all-over heart print tops.

$38
Amazon

Tutorutor Womens Cute Heart Love Print Valentine Sweater

If you want to get in the Valentine's spirit, but you prefer a more subtle aesthetic, this knit sweater comes in 18 colors. 

$39
Amazon

Chang Yun Women's Long Maxi Sweater Dresses

This heart print dress is everything. Yes, this one is over $40, but you are getting a lot more for that price since it's an entire outfit. 

$54
Amazon

Women Valentines Day Heart Sweater

This periwinkle hue is a nice change from the typical Valentine's Day color palette. This adorable cardigan comes in three additional colors as well.

$29
Amazon

Old Navy Cozy Jacquard Cocoon Pullover Sweater for Women

This sweater is available in an inclusive size range, with options from XS to 4X. This cozy style comes in pink too. 

$50
$33
Old Navy

Shein Heart Cut Out Fuzzy Sweater

This bright sweater is incredibly comfortable and the heart-shaped cut-out is perfect for the holiday.

$19
Shein

Edikted Empty Heart Ribbed Top

THis isn't exactly a sweater, but this ribbed crop top is a cute option. You can also get it in black.

$54
$27
Edikted

Lulus Always In Your Heart Black Cutout Long Sleeve Sweater Top

This one is a little bit over $40, but it's unique, chic, and a must-have. 

$52
Lulus

Still shopping? Check out these 13 fashion trends that will be big in 2023.

