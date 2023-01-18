Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve With These Valentine’s Day Sweaters Under $40

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whether you're in a relationship, you're single, or you're somewhere in between, it's time to get in the Valentine's Day spirit and start shopping of course. This is also a great excuse to treat yourself with some retail therapy. Bring some cheer to your winter wardrobe with a Valentine's Day sweater.

Rock a cardigan. Opt for an oversized sweater. Get a little daring with a cut-out. Or go all out with a heart print sweater dress.

Here are some fun Valentine's Day sweaters under $40 from Amazon, Old Navy, Edikted, Shein, and more great stores.