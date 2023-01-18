Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve With These Valentine’s Day Sweaters Under $40

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're in a relationship, you're single, or you're somewhere in between, it's time to get in the Valentine's Day spirit and start shopping of course. This is also a great excuse to treat yourself with some retail therapy. Bring some cheer to your winter wardrobe with a Valentine's Day sweater.
Rock a cardigan. Opt for an oversized sweater. Get a little daring with a cut-out. Or go all out with a heart print sweater dress.
Here are some fun Valentine's Day sweaters under $40 from Amazon, Old Navy, Edikted, Shein, and more great stores.
Valentine's Day Sweaters
Lunoakvo Store Cute Valentine Heart Graphic Jumper
Chic meets fun with this heart-print sweater, which comes in many colors.
Grace Karin Women’s Long Sleeve Button Down Cardigan
How much do your heart this cardigan? Even the buttons are Valentine's Day-themed.
Zbyclub Womens Puff Short Sleeve Sweaters
Add a little sass to your wardrobe with this puff sleeve top, which comes in a few colors.
Tutorutor Womens Oversized Love Heart Pattern Print Open Front Cardigan
This sweater with an oversized heart on the back gives a boho vibe that's still on theme for the holiday. It comes in three additional colors.
Chang Yun Sweaters for Women Short Puff Sleeve Crew Neck Cute Heart Print
Keep it simple and cute with one of these all-over heart print tops.
Tutorutor Womens Cute Heart Love Print Valentine Sweater
If you want to get in the Valentine's spirit, but you prefer a more subtle aesthetic, this knit sweater comes in 18 colors.
Chang Yun Women's Long Maxi Sweater Dresses
This heart print dress is everything. Yes, this one is over $40, but you are getting a lot more for that price since it's an entire outfit.
Women Valentines Day Heart Sweater
This periwinkle hue is a nice change from the typical Valentine's Day color palette. This adorable cardigan comes in three additional colors as well.
Old Navy Cozy Jacquard Cocoon Pullover Sweater for Women
This sweater is available in an inclusive size range, with options from XS to 4X. This cozy style comes in pink too.
Shein Heart Cut Out Fuzzy Sweater
This bright sweater is incredibly comfortable and the heart-shaped cut-out is perfect for the holiday.
Edikted Empty Heart Ribbed Top
THis isn't exactly a sweater, but this ribbed crop top is a cute option. You can also get it in black.
Lulus Always In Your Heart Black Cutout Long Sleeve Sweater Top
This one is a little bit over $40, but it's unique, chic, and a must-have.
Still shopping? Check out these 13 fashion trends that will be big in 2023.