Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve With These Valentine’s Day Sweaters Under $40

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're in a long-term relationship, you're single, or you're somewhere in between, it's time to get in the Valentine's Day spirit and start shopping of course. This is also a great excuse to treat yourself with some retail therapy. Bring some cheer to your winter wardrobe with a Valentine's Day sweater.
Rock a cardigan. Opt for an oversized sweater. Get a little daring with an off-shoulder moment. Or, go all out with a heart print sweater dress.
Here are some fun Valentine's Day sweaters under $40 from Amazon, LOFT, Maurices, and more great stores.
Ferbia Heart Slouchy Chunky Pullover
This is a subtle, yet festive, chunky pullover with heart-shaped patches on the elbows. It's available in nine colors.
LOFT Striped Relaxed V-Neck Sweater
Coincidentally, Valentine's Day 2024 happens to fall on a Wednesday — and, of course, on Wednesdays we wear pink. This relaxed V-neck sweater features a flattering, slightly relaxed fit that hits below your natural waist for full coverage.
Maurices Heart Puff Sleeve Crew Neck Sweater
We heart this adorably chic crew neck sweater. Crafted from super soft fabric, the sweater features a wraparound heart print detail, slight puff shoulder detail, and a straight hem that is both comfy & flattering.
Zbyclub Womens Puff Short Sleeve Sweaters
Add a little sass to your wardrobe with this puff sleeve top, which comes in a few colors.
Grace Karin Women’s Long Sleeve Button Down Cardigan
How much do you love this cardigan? Even the buttons are Valentine's Day-themed.
Lunoakvo Store Valentine Heart Graphic Jumper
Chic meets fun with this heart-print sweater, which is available in many colors.
Verdusa Knit Sweater Cardigan
Calling all fans of the ballerinacore/soft girl/coquette/cottagecore aesthetic. This varsity knit cardigan is the perfect outer layering piece to take your Valentine's Day OOTD from cute to Pinterest board-worthy.
Atact Love Heart Shirt
What better way to show your love this Valentine's Day than with a red heart front & center? Available in a wide range of colors and designs, the pullover sweater is even adorned with heart details on the elbows (so you'll quite literally be wearing your heart on your sleeve).
Time and True Women's Print Crew Neck Sweater
Comfy and stylish, this crew neck sweater effortlessly pairs with anything and everything, from leggings & jeans to skirts, slacks & more. It's also available in six other colors/designs, and the sizing ranges from XS to XXXL.
Tutorutor Womens Oversized Love Heart Pattern Print Open Front Cardigan
This sweater with an oversized heart on the back gives a boho vibe that's still on theme for the holiday. It comes in three additional colors.
Qiyllii Women Valentine's Day Casual Crewneck
If you're in your Lover era this Valentine's Day, this vibrant tie-dye sweater is sure to get your message across. It's also giving major Barbiecore vibes, and we're 100% here for it.
Chang Yun Short Puff Sleeve Crew Neck
Alternatively, if you want to keep things simple and cute, you can opt for one of these all-over heart print tops (available in four colors). The classic puff short sleeves will instantly elevate any bottoms you pair it with, making it a super versatile piece.
Tutorutor Heart Love Print Valentine Sweater
If you want to get in the Valentine's spirit, but you prefer a more subtle aesthetic, this knit sweater comes in 18 colors.
Chang Yun Long Maxi Sweater Dresses
This heart print dress is everything. Yes, this one is over $40, but you are getting a lot more for that price since it's an entire outfit.
Nituyy Valentines Day Heart Sweater
This periwinkle hue is a nice change from the typical Valentine's Day color palette. This adorable cardigan comes in three additional colors as well.
Lulus Always In Your Heart Black Cutout Long Sleeve Sweater Top
This one is a little bit over $40, but it's unique, chic, and a must-have.
