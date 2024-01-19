Update!

Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve With These Valentine’s Day Sweaters Under $40

Spoil yourself or a loved one with a cute Valentine's Day sweater at an affordable price point.

Whether you're in a long-term relationship, you're single, or you're somewhere in between, it's time to get in the Valentine's Day spirit and start shopping of course. This is also a great excuse to treat yourself with some retail therapy. Bring some cheer to your winter wardrobe with a Valentine's Day sweater.

Rock a cardigan. Opt for an oversized sweater. Get a little daring with an off-shoulder moment. Or, go all out with a heart print sweater dress

Here are some fun Valentine's Day sweaters under $40 from Amazon, LOFT, Maurices, and more great stores.

Valentine's Day Sweaters

Ferbia Heart Slouchy Chunky Pullover

This is a subtle, yet festive, chunky pullover with heart-shaped patches on the elbows. It's available in nine colors.

$39.98
Amazon

LOFT Striped Relaxed V-Neck Sweater

Coincidentally, Valentine's Day 2024 happens to fall on a Wednesday — and, of course, on Wednesdays we wear pink. This relaxed V-neck sweater features a flattering, slightly relaxed fit that hits below your natural waist for full coverage.

$64.95
$24
LOFT

Maurices Heart Puff Sleeve Crew Neck Sweater

We heart this adorably chic crew neck sweater. Crafted from super soft fabric, the sweater features a wraparound heart print detail, slight puff shoulder detail, and a straight hem that is both comfy & flattering.

$39.90
$25
Maurices

Zbyclub Womens Puff Short Sleeve Sweaters

Add a little sass to your wardrobe with this puff sleeve top, which comes in a few colors.

$35.85
Amazon

Grace Karin Women’s Long Sleeve Button Down Cardigan

How much do you love this cardigan? Even the buttons are Valentine's Day-themed. 

$29.99
Amazon

Lunoakvo Store Valentine Heart Graphic Jumper

Chic meets fun with this heart-print sweater, which is available in many colors. 

$32.99
Amazon

Verdusa Knit Sweater Cardigan

Calling all fans of the ballerinacore/soft girl/coquette/cottagecore aesthetic. This varsity knit cardigan is the perfect outer layering piece to take your Valentine's Day OOTD from cute to Pinterest board-worthy.

$36.99
Amazon

Atact Love Heart Shirt

What better way to show your love this Valentine's Day than with a red heart front & center? Available in a wide range of colors and designs, the pullover sweater is even adorned with heart details on the elbows (so you'll quite literally be wearing your heart on your sleeve).

$26.99
Amazon
Time and True Women's Print Crew Neck Sweater

Comfy and stylish, this crew neck sweater effortlessly pairs with anything and everything, from leggings & jeans to skirts, slacks & more. It's also available in six other colors/designs, and the sizing ranges from XS to XXXL.

$16.98
Walmart

Tutorutor Womens Oversized Love Heart Pattern Print Open Front Cardigan

This sweater with an oversized heart on the back gives a boho vibe that's still on theme for the holiday. It comes in three additional colors. 

$39.98
Amazon

Qiyllii Women Valentine's Day Casual Crewneck

If you're in your Lover era this Valentine's Day, this vibrant tie-dye sweater is sure to get your message across. It's also giving major Barbiecore vibes, and we're 100% here for it.

$21.76
Walmart

Chang Yun Short Puff Sleeve Crew Neck

Alternatively, if you want to keep things simple and cute, you can opt for one of these all-over heart print tops (available in four colors). The classic puff short sleeves will instantly elevate any bottoms you pair it with, making it a super versatile piece.

$36.98
Amazon

Tutorutor Heart Love Print Valentine Sweater

If you want to get in the Valentine's spirit, but you prefer a more subtle aesthetic, this knit sweater comes in 18 colors. 

$39.98
Amazon

Chang Yun Long Maxi Sweater Dresses

This heart print dress is everything. Yes, this one is over $40, but you are getting a lot more for that price since it's an entire outfit. 

$54
Amazon

Nituyy Valentines Day Heart Sweater

This periwinkle hue is a nice change from the typical Valentine's Day color palette. This adorable cardigan comes in three additional colors as well.

$28.99
Amazon

Lulus Always In Your Heart Black Cutout Long Sleeve Sweater Top

This one is a little bit over $40, but it's unique, chic, and a must-have. 

$56
Lulus

Now that you've got your V-Day 'fit planned out, it's time to do some gift shopping! If you're stuck on ideas, check out our roundup of the best personalized Valentine's Day gifts for you & your boo.

