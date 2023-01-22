Lisa Marie Presley Laid to Rest at Graceland Near Dad Elvis Presley and Son Benjamin Keough

Nearly two weeks after her passing, Lisa Marie Presley has reached her final resting place.
The singer, the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, was laid to rest at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn. and honored at a public memorial on Jan. 22. Lisa Marie died on Jan. 12 after being rushed to the hospital due to a possible cardiac arrest. She was 54.
Lisa Marie was laid to rest beside her late son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at the age of 27 in July 2020. Their graves are also located near Elvis'.
Lisa is survived by mom Priscilla Presley—who spoke at the memorial—and daughters Riley Keough, 33—whose dad is Danny Keough—and twins Harper and Finley, 14, who she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.
Several of Lisa's celebrity friends also attended the memorial, including Austin Butler—who plays the King of Rock and Roll in the film Elvis, plus Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan and Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose—who performed "November Rain" and delivered touching words during the service.
"I feel like I'm supposed to be texting her like, right now, saying 'I'm here,' telling her how wonderful everyone is," Axl said in a speech. "I never in a million years imagined singing here and especially under these circumstances."
Axl added, "Lisa is loved and missed by many and will continue to be loved by all those whose lives she touched."
Prior to her passing, Lisa Marie followed in her dad's musical footsteps, releasing her debut album, To Whom It May Concern, in 2003. She later released Now What in 2005 and a third album, Storm & Grace, seven years later.
Despite being the daughter of the King of Rock n' Roll, she was determined to pave her own way.
"I've never been one of those people that run around, you know, walking every red carpet and going to every opening of every envelope, doing Presley perfumes and singing Elvis cover songs," she said during a 2005 appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show. "I'm just innately not the type of person that wants attention on me."
She continued, "This has been my biggest battle, and it's why it took me so long to do a record. I had to really find how to be okay with all of that before doing it."
Aside from her professional endeavors, Lisa Marie also reflected on how motherhood changed her life.
"They need to push me off of them constantly...I'm crazy about them and they know it," she told host Oprah Winfrey of her children. "Trying really hard to be their friend as well as be a mother—that's the fence you walk, which is important because you can't go too much on one side or the other."
As Lisa Marie—whose last public appearance was at the 2023 Golden Globes just two days before her death—noted, she's always wanted to set the standard for her family.
"I'm not somebody who sits around," she continued. "I'm not happy unless I'm helping other people. And they watch me and they see that. You have to just be a good example."