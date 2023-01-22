Lisa Marie Presley Laid to Rest at Graceland Near Dad Elvis Presley and Son Benjamin Keough

Watch : Lisa Marie Presley Laid to Rest at Graceland in Public Funeral

Nearly two weeks after her passing, Lisa Marie Presley has reached her final resting place.

The singer, the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, was laid to rest at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn. and honored at a public memorial on Jan. 22. Lisa Marie died on Jan. 12 after being rushed to the hospital due to a possible cardiac arrest. She was 54.

Lisa Marie was laid to rest beside her late son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at the age of 27 in July 2020. Their graves are also located near Elvis'.

Lisa is survived by mom Priscilla Presley—who spoke at the memorial—and daughters Riley Keough, 33—whose dad is Danny Keough—and twins Harper and Finley, 14, who she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Several of Lisa's celebrity friends also attended the memorial, including Austin Butler—who plays the King of Rock and Roll in the film Elvis, plus Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan and Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose—who performed "November Rain" and delivered touching words during the service.