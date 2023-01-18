Does Below Deck's Fraser Olender Regret Camille Lamb's Firing? He Says...

Below Deck Chief Stew Fraser Olender is reflecting on Camille Lamb's shocking departure.
After he encouraged Captain Sandy Yawn to fire his troublesome season 10 stew on the Bravo series' Jan. 16 episode for slacking on the job, the reality star revealed whether or not he regrets how he handled the drama with his former crew member.
"It needed to be done," Fraser said of the firing on the Jan. 16 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "I'm so glad there was someone to help me do it, and I needed that support."
Camille's firing also came after she and fellow Stew Alissa Humber had an explosive fight in front of charter guests. When asked by host Andy Cohen why he didn't address the conflict between the two before it erupted in front of paying customers, Fraser explained, "I had a lot going on, and I didn't see their issues—their childish behavior of not getting along—worth it when I had a job to fulfill."
However, Sandy did give Fraser a talking to about getting his crew in line. "I think all of these things are a learning curve," he added, "and I needed her to sort of kick me up the booty and tell me that I need to stop being such a nice guy and get the job done."
Because Camille was so often warned about her work ethic aboard the St. David, Andy turned up the shade by asking Fraser to name a part of her job she was good at. He curtly replied, "She looked great."
See the aftermath of Camille's firing on Below Deck Monday at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
And scroll down to relive more of the most dramatic yachtie firings in Below Deck history.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)