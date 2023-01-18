Does Below Deck's Fraser Olender Regret Camille Lamb's Firing? He Says...

Watch : Below Deck's Fraser Olender on Becoming Show's First Male Chief Stew

Below Deck Chief Stew Fraser Olender is reflecting on Camille Lamb's shocking departure.

After he encouraged Captain Sandy Yawn to fire his troublesome season 10 stew on the Bravo series' Jan. 16 episode for slacking on the job, the reality star revealed whether or not he regrets how he handled the drama with his former crew member.

"It needed to be done," Fraser said of the firing on the Jan. 16 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "I'm so glad there was someone to help me do it, and I needed that support."

Camille's firing also came after she and fellow Stew Alissa Humber had an explosive fight in front of charter guests. When asked by host Andy Cohen why he didn't address the conflict between the two before it erupted in front of paying customers, Fraser explained, "I had a lot going on, and I didn't see their issues—their childish behavior of not getting along—worth it when I had a job to fulfill."