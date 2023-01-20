We're So Glad These Co-Stars Are Even Tighter IRL

A lot of actors compare their time on a TV set to summer camp, where they form a close connection due to proximity and the amount of time they spend together. But, much like summer, shows eventually and cast members go their separate ways.
However, that doesn't always mean the fierce friendships that were forged during the series' run come to an end, as several co-star pairs have proven over time.
Fifteen years ago, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul met on the set of AMC's Breaking Bad. Known for his comedic turn on Malcolm in the Middle, Cranston was entering a new era of an already impressive career, while Paul was just making a name for himself in Hollywood. Together, they helped make what would eventually be considered one of TV's all-time great shows— and, along the way, they became best friends.
"The moment I met Bryan, I instantly fell in love with the man," Paul said during his speech when Cranston received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in July 2013. "I mean, how could you not? He's charming, he's brilliant, and he's a beautiful human being inside and out who is constantly running around in his underwear making people laugh."
"Breaking Bad would not be the same without this man. Let's be honest, television would not be the same without this man," Paul continued. "But I'm here to tell you all that I, personally, would not be the same without this man." Forget science, yeah friendship, b--ch!
Cranston and Paul aren't the only co-stars to become BFFs, with pairings from Friends, Dawson's Creek and The Vampire Diaries all becoming #friendshipgoals over the years. Check out these acting duos who remained close—even going into business together and becoming godparents to each other's children—after cameras stopped rolling...