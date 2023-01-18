Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Defends Revealing Co-Star Ashley Siren's Pregnancy Without Permission

Watch : Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Gets Candid About Husband Tyler Baltierra

Catelynn Lowell promises she wanted to avoid drama—not start it.

During the Jan. 17 episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, Ashley Siren and Briana Dejesus got into an explosive fight, forcing producers to separate the pair from the rest of the cast.

But after the altercation, Catelynn found herself in the middle of the sticky situation when she revealed to her co-stars, including Jade Cline, that Ashley was pregnant. After the episode aired, the MTV reality star explained why she chose to share such personal information during a dramatic moment.

"Was it right of me to tell Jade about Ashley being pregnant? No!" she wrote on Instagram Stories Jan. 17. "But honestly, I never thought Ashley would ever get physical and take that kind of risk with someone knowing she's pregnant!"

Catelynn explained that if she was trying to fight a woman, she'd want to know if she's pregnant or not.