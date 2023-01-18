Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Defends Revealing Co-Star Ashley Siren's Pregnancy Without Permission

Teen Mom: Family Reunion star Catelynn Lowell shared Ashley Siren’s pregnancy with her co-stars in hopes of avoiding more dress and drama: “I will ALWAYS put safety over loyalty.”

Catelynn Lowell promises she wanted to avoid drama—not start it.

During the Jan. 17 episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, Ashley Siren and Briana Dejesus got into an explosive fight, forcing producers to separate the pair from the rest of the cast. 

But after the altercation, Catelynn found herself in the middle of the sticky situation when she revealed to her co-stars, including Jade Cline, that Ashley was pregnant. After the episode aired, the MTV reality star explained why she chose to share such personal information during a dramatic moment. 

"Was it right of me to tell Jade about Ashley being pregnant? No!" she wrote on Instagram Stories Jan. 17. "But honestly, I never thought Ashley would ever get physical and take that kind of risk with someone knowing she's pregnant!"

Catelynn explained that if she was trying to fight a woman, she'd want to know if she's pregnant or not.

"Or if I had a friend who I knew was hiding a pregnancy and she didn't have control of her emotions and was about to get into a physical altercation with someone, you best believe I'd be running up there screaming at everyone involved, ‘She's pregnant! Don't touch her!'" she added. "I could try and lessen the risk of something dangerous happening to her and her baby."

MTV

Back in September, Ashley, who is mom to 4-year-old daughter Holly, confirmed on Instagram Stories that she was pregnant and expecting her second child with Bar Smith

Two months later, the Teen Mom star responded to a fan asking for an update on her journey. 

"I know you guys are wondering," she wrote on Instagram. "But I'm not in a space to disclose that. I'm still processing. Thank you for being concerned."

While viewers will have to tune in for the fall out of Briana and Ashley's fight—and Catelynn's unexpected revelation—one cast member doesn't appear to regret her decisions.

"I will ALWAYS put safety over loyalty when it comes to prioritizing what's more important," Catelynn said, "and I won't ever be sorry for it."

Teen Mom: Family Reunion airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.

