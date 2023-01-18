An All That Reunion Is Happening With Amanda Bynes

Watch : Amanda Bynes' Conservatorship Terminated After Nearly 9 Years

Bring in the dancing lobsters because we have some news that will make you feeling nostalgic AF.

Eighteen years after All That went off air, Amanda Bynes and other former cast members—including Kel Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli and Lori Beth Denberg—are reuniting at '90s Con from March 17 to 19.

"I'm really excited to reunite with my cast mates," the actress said, "and meet the fans at '90s Con."

The Nickelodeon sketch comedy show first premiered in 1994 and ran for 171 episodes, ending after 10 seasons in 2005. The series paved the way for several spinoffs, including Kenan and Kel and The Amanda Show and eventually leading to a reboot featuring a new teen cast in 2019. Kel and Kenan Thompson—two of the original series' breakout stars—severed as executive producers on the reboot.

Over the years, various members of the ensemble cast have reunited, including Kel, Kenan, Lori Beth and Josh Server, making an appearance on fellow All That alum Nick Cannon's MTV show Wild 'N Out.