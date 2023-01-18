An All That Reunion Is Happening With Amanda Bynes

Bring in the dancing lobsters because we have some news that will make you feeling nostalgic AF.
Eighteen years after All That went off air, Amanda Bynes and other former cast members—including Kel Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli and Lori Beth Denberg—are reuniting at '90s Con from March 17 to 19.
"I'm really excited to reunite with my cast mates," the actress said, "and meet the fans at '90s Con."
The Nickelodeon sketch comedy show first premiered in 1994 and ran for 171 episodes, ending after 10 seasons in 2005. The series paved the way for several spinoffs, including Kenan and Kel and The Amanda Show and eventually leading to a reboot featuring a new teen cast in 2019. Kel and Kenan Thompson—two of the original series' breakout stars—severed as executive producers on the reboot.
Over the years, various members of the ensemble cast have reunited, including Kel, Kenan, Lori Beth and Josh Server, making an appearance on fellow All That alum Nick Cannon's MTV show Wild 'N Out.
As for Amanda, the What a Girl Wants star took a hiatus from acting after the 2010 film Easy A. At the time, Amanda announced her break from the industry on Twitter, attributing it to what she felt was a poor performance in the teen rom-com.
Amanda struggled with mental health, and was ultimately put under a conservatorship by her parents in 2013, which was terminated in March after nine years.
And in the last few years, Amanda has started her journey in a new career.
"I am continuing with my Bachelor's Degree at FIDM, majoring in Creative Industry Studies with a core in Beauty Marketing and Product Development," Amanda exclusively told E! News in April. "I am traveling to New York in June to work on developing a fragrance which will be ready to launch near the holidays."
As for the '90s icon's latest venture?
"In cosmetology college," she wrote on her Instagram Stories Oct. 7, "to become a manicurist!"