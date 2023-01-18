Kenan Thompson Reveals What Would Make Him Leave Saturday Night Live

Watch : Kenan Thompson Talks 2022 PCAs, SNL Faves & Pete Davidson's Secret

Live from New York, it's Kenan Thompson—and he's keeping it that way.

The Saturday Night Live star has become the NBC late-night sketch series' longest-running cast member since his debut in 2003, but he's ready for another 20 years at this point.

While promoting his new Old Navy web series Lil Interns, Thompson told E! News all about his lifelong career in comedy, as well as his future at SNL with Lorne Michaels.

"I don't feel pressure to stay, I don't feel pressure to go either," Thompson confirmed. "If Lorne says he wants me to be there, I should be there."

The cast has recently gone through some notable cast changes, including the departures of Alex Moffat, Chris Redd, Melissa Villaseñor, Aristotle Athari and Cecily Strong. However, the lineup change hasn't played a role in Thompson's resolution to stay put.

"I can tell when I'm bringing something to the table on Wednesday and the people in the room sound like they've heard this before, as far as their laughter is concerned, it's a major difference than when somebody really finds something hilarious," he explained. "I'm always trying to hit that note. Sometimes I do, and sometimes I don't. So, I guess whenever it starts to become more often than not, I'm actually not doing well, it'll probably be time to do something else."