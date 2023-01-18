Christina Applegate Calls Out Critic Who Claimed Plastic Surgery, Not MS, Changed Her Appearance

Watch : Christina Applegate's Emotional Walk of Fame Ceremony Speech

Christina Applegate is speaking out after a social media user made a comment about her looks.

The Anchorman actress, 51, shared the online message she received after attending the Critics Choice Awards with her 11-year-old daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble on Jan. 15.

"Sooooo I made the unfortunate decision to look at some comments on an article from People mag about me and my kids at the CCA," she tweeted on Jan. 17. "Of course I told her that it wasn't nice. This was her reply. What is wrong with people. By the way, I laughed."

Applegate then posted screenshots of the message that was sent to her, which read, "MS didn't make you look that way a plastic surgeon did. And you are a scammer and are not [Christina] Applegate." The sender then added, "And a bad plastic surgeon at that."

However, the Dead to Me star's comments were soon flooded with love.

"You look beautiful as always," one follower replied. "Some people are just plain nasty." Added another, "You have been and always will be amazing Christina."