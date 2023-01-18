Christina Applegate Calls Out Critic Who Claimed Plastic Surgery Changed Her Appearance

Christina Applegate is speaking out after a social media user made a comment about her looks.
The Anchorman actress, 51, shared the online message she received after attending the Critics Choice Awards with her 11-year-old daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble on Jan. 15.
"Sooooo I made the unfortunate decision to look at some comments on an article from People mag about me and my kids at the CCA," she tweeted on Jan. 17. "Of course I told her that it wasn't nice. This was her reply. What is wrong with people. By the way, I laughed."
Applegate then posted screenshots of the message that was sent to her, which read, "MS didn't make you look that way a plastic surgeon did. And you are a scammer and are not [Christina] Applegate." The sender then added, "And a bad plastic surgeon at that."
However, the Dead to Me star's comments were soon flooded with love.
"You look beautiful as always," one follower replied. "Some people are just plain nasty." Added another, "You have been and always will be amazing Christina."
The Critics Choice Awards marked Applegate's first award show since announcing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in August 2021.
"So this Sunday will be the first awards show I have been to since 2019. And the first since MS," the nominee, who was up for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role of Jen Harding in the Netflix series tweeted ahead of the event. "NERVOUS! But grateful to the @CriticsChoice for including me."
Two months prior, Applegate made her first public appearance since sharing her battle with MS, attending the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony where she was honored. As she explained to Variety, the event had originally been scheduled for 2020 but got postponed.
"Now my life is a different story," Applegate told the outlet before the November ceremony. "People are going to see me for the first time as a disabled person, and it's very difficult. So, for me, two years ago would have been so much better! But maybe this time it's more poignant. I don't know."
Over the past year, Applegate has given fans insights into her life. And recently, she spoke about what it was like working on Dead to Me, which debuted its final season in November, after receiving her diagnosis.
"The beauty of Dead to Me is it gave me almost this weird platform of dealing with it, where I didn't have to be on all the time, and I didn't have to make all the jokes, and I could fall apart in a scene and it was like me, my soul, actually falling apart, unfortunately, in front of the world," Applegate said on a December episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. "But it was cathartic in a beautiful way."