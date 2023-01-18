Storm Reid Shares How She Supports Boyfriend Shedeur Sanders During His Football Season

Watch : Storm Reid Goes Red Carpet Official With Deion Sanders' Son Shedeur

Storm Reid promises to be her boyfriend Shedeur Sanders' biggest cheerleader.

The Euphoria star, who debuted her romance with the University of Colorado football player at the premiere of her new movie Missing on Jan. 12, made it clear that come football season, she'll be right there in the stands.

"I will be for sure in the student section or wherever I am rooting for the Buffaloes," she told Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Jan. 17. "Wearing the number and everything."

And while Storm won't be able to support Shedeur—who is in the process of transferring to the University of Colorado, where his dad Deion Sanders is coach—at every game, she added that she's always there for him in spirit.