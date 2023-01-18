Storm Reid Shares How She Supports Boyfriend Shedeur Sanders During His Football Season

Storm Reid promises to be her boyfriend Shedeur Sanders' biggest cheerleader.
The Euphoria star, who debuted her romance with the University of Colorado football player at the premiere of her new movie Missing on Jan. 12, made it clear that come football season, she'll be right there in the stands.
"I will be for sure in the student section or wherever I am rooting for the Buffaloes," she told Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Jan. 17. "Wearing the number and everything."
And while Storm won't be able to support Shedeur—who is in the process of transferring to the University of Colorado, where his dad Deion Sanders is coach—at every game, she added that she's always there for him in spirit.
"Whether I'm there or not, I do support," she continued. "I'm just glad to have him as a friend, and a confidant to support him. He supports me."
And Shedeur recently proved as much, walking hand in hand with the 19-year-old during her big night at the premiere of Missing.
For the event, Storm was dressed to the nines in a pink and red feathered dress with a plunging neckline. As for the football player, 20, he looked sleek and cool in black Gucci suit.
The night was surely one for the books for the couple, with Storm gushing about her plus one.
"He's super sweet, super talented," she told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
Whether the roles are reversed or not, you can count on Storm and Shedeur to show up for one another—whatever the case.